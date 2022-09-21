Read full article on original website
Gregory Smith
2d ago
I just don't understand how raising the rate helps . it hurts every American even worse . this country is going down the drain . so so sad
4
Darin 0 Williams
2d ago
What this tells me is that the current banking system cannot handle a robust and growing economy. The answer to inflation is to stop economic progress in order to let the supply catch up with demand by lowering demand. The fed is literally making steps to prevent Americans from buying homes, cars, and other loans which will end up making more Americans unemployed.
2
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Why you should be (mostly) happy about inflation—and really worried about something else in the economy, Brad DeLong says
Not only are you paying more for stuff than a year ago, but the consistently higher-than-expected readings in the Consumer Price Index continue to devastate the stock market, sending the S&P 500 down over 1,000 points on Tuesday, its worst day since June 2020. One of America’s top financial historians...
CNET
How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
FOXBusiness
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
Fed raises interest rates by 0.75% again: Here's how it will hit your wallet and portfolio
The Fed raised rates for the third time by 75 basis points. Every consumer rate from auto and home loans to savings and credit card will follow.
Motley Fool
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
Based on inflation levels for July and August, the Social Security increase would be 8.7% to 8.9%. Social Security recipients are in store for a big raise no matter what, but it still might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Here's Why Suze Orman Thinks Buying a Home Right Now Is 'Potentially Dangerous'
Consider your decision to buy a home wisely. Home prices have been rising during the pandemic, with prices increasing faster than income. Suze Orman warned this could make purchasing a property potentially dangerous. Research the total costs of homeownership before you try to buy a home, to make sure you...
