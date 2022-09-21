ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream MLB

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0NTo_0i4hCi4t00

The New York Mets will meet the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of the series on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.

The Mets come into today’s game on a six-game winning streak after taking the first two games from the Brewers as well. Meanwhile, Milwaukee will look for a win after losing four of their last six games.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • When: Wednesday, September 21
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

New York Mets (-135) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (+110)

O/U: 8.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News

There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Milwaukee, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#The New York Mets#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#Sny Live Stream#Espn#Fox#Fs1#Mlb Network#The Boston Red Sox#Chicago White Sox#Oakland Athletics#Betting Lines Mlb
Yardbarker

Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game

The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 players who hit the most home runs after turning 40

Age defying ... (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Albert Pujols hit his 657th home run against the Seattle Mariners back in 2020, his first since turning 40. Fast forward to September 2022, where the future Hall of Famer just cracked home run No. 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only players in major league history to hit 700 home runs. The epic feat also placed Pujols in more rare territory as one of the 10 players who hit the most home runs after turning 40. His 700th dinger was his 43rd which puts him ahead...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos handling designated hitting role for Mets on Friday

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos will take over New York's designated hitting role after Dan Vogelbach was benched against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vientos to score 4.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broadcast map for Bears vs. Texans in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound with a victory in Week 3. The Bears and Texans have two of the worst offenses in the NFL, as well as two of the worst run defenses. Following a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), this is the perfect opportunity for Chicago to get back on track.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy