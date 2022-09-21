ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Forbes Advisor

TD Bank Savings Account Rates

TD Bank offers two savings account options to help grow your money. Savers can choose TD Simple Savings, the basic option, or TD Signature Savings, which comes with more perks and the potential to earn higher interest. Rates on TD Bank savings accounts start at 0.01% APY, or annual percentage...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Banks#Checking Accounts#Bank Accounts#Debit Card#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Truth In Savings Act
GOBankingRates

6 Strategies for Paying Off Multiple Credit Cards

If you have several credit cards with outstanding balances ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars per card, you may be trying to figure out the best way to pay down or pay off credit card debt. Everyone’s financial situation is different, however, which means there can be several different...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
BuzzFeed

I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off

"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
CREDITS & LOANS
SFGate

How to Check In to a Hotel Without a Credit Card

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Traveling with a credit card has enormous benefits. Perhaps most importantly, credit cards are typically safer to carry and use than cash. If your wallet gets stolen, you can contact your bank to lock your credit card, but any cash you were carrying is likely gone forever. If your credit card is used fraudulently, you generally won't be responsible for paying back those purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Some Banks Give Up To $2,000 To Open A New Account

Some banks offer clients extra when they open accounts with them. Of course, there are several conditions attached to this offer. A financial planner has revealed that some banks give people bonuses of $2,000 if they open a new account. Banks are offering cash to people who open high-yield savings accounts. Claims say these accounts pay more when compared to last year. The financial planner is Kevin Barr. He had this to say. (source)

Comments / 0

Community Policy