Charles L. Randall
Charles L. Randall, 91, of Knoxville, Illinois, died peacefully with his family by his side, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, Illinois. Charlie was born May 23, 1931 in Galesburg, the son of Sherrill Woolsey and Mildred Olive (Wyman) Randall. After graduating from Knoxville High School in 1949, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp on September 13, 1949. Notably, he served in Korea at the Battle of Incheon and the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant on December 19, 1952. After returning home, Charlie began his career at OMC Gale Products. He married Bonnie Lee Shriber, the one and only love of his life on April 22, 1955 at the First Christian Church in Galesburg, Illinois. Charlie retired as a foreman when the factory closed in 1983. Charlie enjoyed baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also enjoyed playing pitch and poker — once playing in the World Series of Poker main event. Holding a great appreciation for nature, he loved to garden, and relished in his memories of fishing trips in Alma, Wisconsin. But by far his greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
Gary Edward Hess
Gary Edward Hess, 66, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 11:17 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at his home in the loving presence of his wife and four children. Gary was born October 22, 1955 in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Bennett Edward and Angeline Jeannette (DuFrain) Hess. Gary graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He then attended Kankakee Community College earning his AAS, Olivet Nazarene College with a BA and Century University with his MS. Gary retired from UPS in 2011 after a 32 year career.
Wayne Melvin Hallstrom
Wayne Melvin Hallstrom, age 83, of rural Knoxville, IL passed away on Tuesday September 20, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1938, the son of Elmer and Winnie (Van Drunen) Hallstrom. He attended Galesburg High School and graduated in 1957. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army from December 13, 1961 to November 30, 1967 and achieved the rank of Specialist (E4). He was Honorably discharged on November 30, 1967. He married Mary Jean Murphy on September 1, 1962. They were married for 55 years until she passed away on February 17, 2018.
Clarence A. “Sam” Collins
Mr. Clarence A. “Sam” Collins, 91, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at 1:00 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home. Sam was born December 27, 1930, in LaHarpe, Illinois the son of Harry and Mary (Melvin) Collins. He married Joan Christianson in Galesburg on November 2, 1951. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2021.
Colleen Dugan
Colleen Dugan, 69, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, 4:00 AM at Hawthorne Inn, Galesburg. Colleen was born on January 21, 1953 in Kewanee. She was the daughter of Donald James, Sr. and Beverly Louise (Boyd) Kane. She married Robert G. “Bob” Dugan on July 6, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they celebrated 20 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2020. Colleen is survived by her sons, Greg (Diana) Ruetz of Knoxville and Shannon Ruetz of Galesburg; step-son, Brent Dugan of Galesburg; siblings, Nancy (Dan) Westervelt of Fairport, NY and Daniel Kane of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren, Makayla Huff, Brayden Ruetz, Ashtyn Ruetz, Tyler Dugan, Luke Dugan and Jake Dugan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Donald Kane, Jr. and Kathi Waldorf.
WIU Founders’ Day Sept. 23
In 1899, a bill to establish Western Illinois University (then called Western Illinois State Normal School) was passed by the state legislature. Macomb was selected in 1900 as the location for the new normal school in west central Illinois, and on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 1902, Western Illinois State Normal School opened its doors for the first official day of classes on the new campus.
OSF General Surgeon Dr. Jerry Mitchell Announces Retirement
Long-time medical provider serving the Monmouth, Galesburg, and surrounding communities, General Surgeon Dr. Jerry Mitchell announced he will retire at the end of September, informs OSF Holy Family and St. Mary President and CEO Lisa Dekezel:. “He has provided many years of wonderful service. We have so much respect for...
Galesburg Selects Next City Manager
The City of Galesburg is pleased to announce a conditional offer of employment has been extended to Gerald Smith to fill the role of Galesburg’s next City Manager. The offer is contingent upon approval of an employment agreement, which is scheduled for City Council consideration at the September 26, 2022 City Council meeting. Mr. Smith was selected by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, led by the recruitment firm GovHR.
Monmouth-Roseville School District Sees Significant Increase in Bilingual and ESL Enrollment Since 2006
Every school year on the sixth day of attendance, schools report to the Illinois State Board of Education their current year enrollment numbers. Enrollment for the 2022 – 2023 school year in the Monmouth-Roseville school district, Superintendent Ed Fletcher reports it is lower from the previous year and 159 students less than the 2006 – 2007 year. As the overall student enrollment varies year to year, Superintendent Fletcher pointed out in his report the bilingual representation within in the district has significantly increased:
Hear From Local Legislatures at the Galesburg Chamber’s Upcoming 2022 Legislative Luncheon
The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State Legislative Luncheon will be held Tuesday, October 11th at Knox College in the Lincoln Room from 11:30 to 1 pm. Executive Director Pam Gaither has more details:. “We have confirmed guests Dan Swanson and Norine Hammond. We are really excited to...
The United Red Storm Fall to the Stark County Rebels in Their Week Five Matchup
Recap provided by Prairie Communications intern Elaina Allaman. The United Red Storm has faced some tough teams in the first half of this 2022 season. They stood at a 0-4 record going into week five. They have had to switch a lot of things up these last four weeks due to injuries but fought hard during last week’s game against the Knoxville Blue Bullets who are at the top of LTC standings. They fought hard and were ahead after the first half, but Knoxville ended up victorious. The Red Storm went against the Stark County Rebels this week in their week five matchup. The Rebels started the game off strong scoring a 15-yard run putting them ahead 7-0. They continued this with a second touchdown in the first quarter. It was a 4-yard run which put them ahead 13-0. The Rebels continued their momentum into the second quarter by scoring three touchdowns bringing them ahead 33-0 going into the second half. The Red Storm were able to hold the Rebels in the second half, but the Rebels also held the Red Storm. There was no scoring in the second half made by either team. The final score of Red Storm vs Rebels will be 33-0. The Red Storm leaves the week with an 0-5 record which puts them out of the running for playoffs this year. The Red Storm is set to face Walther Christian Academy Broncos for a Saturday game on Saturday, October 1st at the Home of the Red Storm. Pregame will start around 12:40 with kickoff following at 1:00.
United Red Storm vs. Stark County Rebels IHSA Football on 9-23-22
The United Red Storm host the Stark County Rebels for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Rockridge Rockets IHSA Football on 9-23-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Rockridge Rockets for a TRAC West Division match up. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Football Hopes to Carry Momentum of Week Four Win Into Week Five
The Monmouth-Roseville Titan football team broke a 2-game losing streak with a 51-20 road win over Sherrard last Friday in week four of the high school football regular season. A 16-0 scoring advantage in the 3rd quarter broke open a close game at the half. The Titans evened up their overall record to (2-2) and (1-1) in the Three Rivers Conference’s West Division.
PCSN Football Broadcast Schedule for Sept. 23, 2022
With Monmouth College football on their bye week, just two games on the PCSN this weekend, with both on the airwaves and online Friday night- On AM 1330/FM 94.1 WRAM, the United Red Storm will celebrate their Hall of Fame Night with a home game against Stark County at United High School. Pregame at 6:40, kickoff at 7:00.
Improvements on Tap at the Warren County Courthouse
A number of projects within Warren County and at the Courthouse were approved by the Board at the recent meeting, explains Chairman Mike Pearson:. “The building of a bridge in Ellison Township was approved. Also, we have been studying, and this is American Rescue Funds, the generator is questionable at the jail and the courthouse; essentially, we approved a generator contact to put a generator at the courthouse and the reason is because the courthouse power also feeds the jail, so one generator does both jobs. We also talked about potential masonry work on the courthouse. There was also discussion on the county farm lease. We will have a soil test done as soon as the crop comes out and then next month, we will advertise for bids for the county farm to be farmed.”
Is Your Oven Safe from Being a Fire Hazzard?
During the month of August, the Monmouth Fire Department responded to 94 calls of service. In the beginning of September, the department had a structure fire, as well as an oven fire. Fire Captain Craig Cozadd reminds listeners of the safety of storing items in what is to be a warming drawer under an oven:
Monmouth-Roseville Drops to 2-3 After Friday Night Loss to Rockridge
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans were back in action last night at Coach Dobry Field, facing off against Three Rivers Conference rival Rockridge in a pivotal matchup. The Titans and Rockets were tied for most of the game, but Rockridge would pull away in the final 13 minutes of the game, taking a 28-14 road victory.
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
