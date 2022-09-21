Recap provided by Prairie Communications intern Elaina Allaman. The United Red Storm has faced some tough teams in the first half of this 2022 season. They stood at a 0-4 record going into week five. They have had to switch a lot of things up these last four weeks due to injuries but fought hard during last week’s game against the Knoxville Blue Bullets who are at the top of LTC standings. They fought hard and were ahead after the first half, but Knoxville ended up victorious. The Red Storm went against the Stark County Rebels this week in their week five matchup. The Rebels started the game off strong scoring a 15-yard run putting them ahead 7-0. They continued this with a second touchdown in the first quarter. It was a 4-yard run which put them ahead 13-0. The Rebels continued their momentum into the second quarter by scoring three touchdowns bringing them ahead 33-0 going into the second half. The Red Storm were able to hold the Rebels in the second half, but the Rebels also held the Red Storm. There was no scoring in the second half made by either team. The final score of Red Storm vs Rebels will be 33-0. The Red Storm leaves the week with an 0-5 record which puts them out of the running for playoffs this year. The Red Storm is set to face Walther Christian Academy Broncos for a Saturday game on Saturday, October 1st at the Home of the Red Storm. Pregame will start around 12:40 with kickoff following at 1:00.

TOULON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO