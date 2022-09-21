Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame. Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.
Lou Anarumo Explains Why Bengals Aren't Using First-Round Pick Dax Hill on Defense
Hill has played eight defensive snaps in two games
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
The Ringer
Why Has the Bengals Offense Collapsed?
The NFL is a copycat league. Always has been. If there’s something that works against a top-tier offense—like not blitzing Patrick Mahomes, or running 6-1 fronts against Sean McVay’s offense—it spreads like wildfire. So when the Cincinnati Bengals ran hog wild through the AFC playoffs with one of the league’s most spectacular passing attacks, it figured that the following season would feature a concerted effort from defensive coordinators across the league to take the wind out of their sails. Such has been the case for the Bengals offense over the first two weeks of a still winless season. Cincinnati’s offense ranks 24th in the league in EPA per play, and 21st in points per drive. Burrow particularly has struggled—he’s last in DYAR and third-worst in DVOA. And there’s one magic sprinkle of fairy dust to blame for all of these struggles: good ol’ fashioned Cover 2.
ESPN
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says Cincinnati 'not worried' about 0-2 start; 'We're gonna be fine'
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered advice for those panicking about the team's winless start heading into Week 3. "Let's all just take a deep breath and relax," Burrow said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. "We're gonna be fine. We're not worried about it." Cincinnati's reign as...
Yardbarker
The Latest on Bengals Star OL La'el Collins, Who Wasn't At Wednesday's Practice
Bengals star right tackle La'el Collins wasn't at practice during the portion of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was in the locker room and walked out to the Bengals' morning walkthrough. It isn't clear why he didn't practice, but he was at team facilities. We should get an update on Collins when the injury report comes out on Wednesday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow makes major change as Bengals struggle
As they look to make a return trip to the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled mightily this season, particularly on offense. With the team struggling, star quarterback Joe Burrow has made a major life change that he hopes will keep him focused on improving. In a press conference...
FOX Sports
Bengals look for 1st victory, while Jets come off stunning W
CINCINNATI (0-2) at NEW YORK JETS (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 0-2-0; Jets 1-1-0. SERIES RECORD: Jets lead 18-10. LAST MEETING: Jets beat Bengals 34-31 on Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
Bengals optimistic La'el Collins can play vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals might get good news about offensive tackle La’el Collins after all. It was an unfortunate development on Wednesday when Collins missed practice with what the team listed as a back injury considering a back injury cost him most of training camp. But on Thursday, Bengals head...
Bengals TE Devin Asiasi set to make debut vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals now have a next-man-up approach to the tight end position with Drew Sample off the board for what could be the entire season due to a knee injury. Cincinnati will lean on Mitchell Wilcox as the immediate backup behind starter and pass-catching threat Hayden Hurst. But Week...
Look: Bengals Wear White Helmets at Friday's Practice
Cincinnati plays the New York Jets in New Jersey on Sunday
thecomeback.com
NFL fans love the Cincinnati Bengals’ new-look helmets
The 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals have one of the unique looks in the NFL with their tiger-stripe helmets. Any change to them is sure to draw the attention of fans. That happened Friday morning when the franchise gave us our first look at the “White Bengal” look they’ll showcase for two games this season.
