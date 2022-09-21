Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
5G home internet comparison: How T-Mobile and Verizon stack up with price, speed, incentives
5G home internet competition in the US is heating up and providers like T-Mobile and Verizon are offering some big incentives to attract customers. Follow along for speed, pricing, and fine details for each provider in our 5G home internet comparison. Update 9/22: T-Mobile expanded the availability of its 5G...
ChromeOS is going modular and user-repairable with a new laptop from Framework
Much like Dutch firm Fairphone, Framework has gotten a fair bit of attention as a polished shop putting out decent a Windows laptop that is highly modular, easily repairable, and, if you're handy enough, a terrific value for DIY wonks. Now, the company is partnering with Google to bring its Framework Laptop to ChromeOS.
How to use Hold for me
Hold for Me allows you to go about your day when you're on hold. When you activate Hold for Me, you can put your phone down; it will notify you via sound, vibration, and a notification when someone is on the line. It's a handy tool that can improve your Android experience.
Total by Verizon launches with new prepaid plans and family savings
Thanks to Verizon's purchase of Tracfone, the carrier has created a handful of new prepaid plans with up to unlimited data, 5G, and even Disney+ if you go unlimited.
Google Search for travel gets new green filters and instant results for trains
If you want to travel meaner, leaner, and greener this fall and upcoming holiday season, Google's got your back with new filters and views for travel — especially if you're riding the rails in Europe. Those who have been using Google's flight search engine may have noticed one of...
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Business Insider
How to get an Amazon Prime Student discount and get 6 months free
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Student offers all of the benefits of Prime membership but at half of the cost. It even includes extra perks like free trials from LinkedIn Premium, GrubHub Plus, Course Hero, and Calm. Here's how to qualify and sign up.
Amazon's purchase of iRobot is getting the FTC treatment
Big Tech companies have consolidated their leading positions in various industries by making strategic and sometimes downright anti-competitive acquisitions. The Federal Trade Commission has been keeping a keen eye on Big Tech — even more so since Lina Khan, a competition hawk, was sworn in as the agency's chair in June 2021. Fast forward to August this year when Amazon said it would acquire iRobot, the company behind the wildly popular Roomba robot vacuum. Investors floated concerns about whether the deal would draw regulatory scrutiny and it seems like those concerns were validated with the FTC now seeking further clarification on Amazon's deal with iRobot.
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
Phone Arena
Low-cost Chromecast with Google TV (HD) goes official (and up for grabs) at last
Google is taking the wraps off a very familiar-looking new Chromecast with 1080p video streaming capabilities and a bundled voice remote, which is by no means unexpected after a steady stream of recent leaks that essentially revealed everything we needed to know about this cool little dongle. What's a tad...
Google Pixel 7 may arrive later than expected on October 18
The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and various other Nest hardware are expected at the upcoming Google launch on October 6. We're expecting to hear all about these gadgets, and previous leaks have suggested you'll be able to pre-order each product straight after the event. According to a new leak from two sources, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 18.
Liliputing
Daily Deals (9-23-2022)
Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication. The streaming video landscape is starting to look like cable, with TV shows and...
TechRadar
Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers
Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
Invest in Property in These Up-and-Coming Beach Towns Before Prices Rise
Owning a property in a beach town can be a great investment. Not only can you and your family relocate there, but you can opt to use it as a vacation home and rent it out for extra income when you're...
Fitbit's new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches are curiously arriving without Wi-Fi support
Fitbit announced the Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches last month, and with the wearables just about to ship, customers should be in for a treat with the latest Fitbit OS interface, taking some heavy inspiration from Wear OS 3. But while the software looks good, these new Fitbit devices apparently won't hold a candle to their predecessors on the connectivity front, as we learn that both watches will arrive with their Wi-Fi hardware disabled.
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear
The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
techunwrapped.com
Windows 10 and genuine Windows 11 with 90% discount
Back to school is here, so having an original and lifetime (forever) license from Windows 10 or Windows 11 It is something very necessary to be able to keep your PC up to date and have all the necessary security updates. Fortunately, the autumn sales are here, and we are going to tell you how to buy your original license and forever with up to a 90% discountDo not miss it!
Digital Trends
This dongle can bring a superfast Wi-Fi 6 connection to your old computer
To upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 you would customarily need to buy an entirely new laptop or replace the Wi-Fi card in your desktop. Netgear has come up with a clever way to avoid this. The Netgear Nighthawk A8000 adapter simply plugs into any USB slot and brings instant Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to your computer.
Business Insider
How to turn on Data Saver mode on your Android to save internet data and battery life
To turn on Data Saver mode on your Android, open the "Network & internet" menu. Data Saver stops apps from using the internet in the background, saving data and battery life. Even with Data Saver on, you can allow certain apps to keep using internet data. Mobile internet data can...
Android Police
