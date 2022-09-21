Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
Yardbarker
DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report
The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
thecomeback.com
Mitch Trubisky gets brutally honest about Browns performance
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 3’s Thursday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in his third start for the Steelers, registered 20 completions on 32 attempts for 207 yards. He added two rushes for seven yards and one touchdown on the ground. It was part of a dismal offensive showing for the Steelers.
Steelers Need to End The Mitch Trubisky Experiment Now
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has done nothing but struggle for three weeks.
TMZ.com
O.J. Simpson Says Steelers Have To Bench Trubisky, Start Kenny Pickett!
O.J. Simpson has a solution to the Steelers' offensive struggles, and it starts with making a change at the QB position by benching Mitchell Trubisky and starting Kenny Pickett. Simpson broke down why the Steelers' offense seemingly stalled all night against the Browns during their Thursday Night Football game (CLE...
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
thecomeback.com
Browns make roster changes before Steelers game
The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football this week and they’ve added two players to the roster just in time to potentially have an impact. Thursday, the Browns announced they had elevated tight end Miller Forristall and cornerback Chester Rogers to the active roster from...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
