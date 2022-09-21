ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Slate set for contested Danville School Board race

Unlike some prior elections, Danville voters will have some options this fall when they vote to fill three open School Board seats, and a fourth partial-term seat. Five candidates are on the ballot to fill three full-term seats. Only one of them is an incumbent. Tyquan Graves is running for a second term on the panel. He currently serves as the School Board’s vice-chair. The other two incumbents, Board Chairman Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins, are not seeking re-election.
DANVILLE, VA
Agriculture official visits Franklin County

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15. During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount. While at the Agricultural...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman tries to win back seat after being sentenced

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The city council position of former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. was discussed in Roanoke City General District Court on Tuesday. Presiding Judge Onzlee Ware upheld the forfeiture after Roanoke City Council Attorney, Timothy Spencer says he attempted to demonstrate that he was still a member of city council.
ROANOKE, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
City
Chatham, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Pittsylvania County, VA
Government
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
VIRGINIA STATE
Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
Former Halifax County School Board Member Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

A former Halifax county animal control chief warden and Halifax County School Board member, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement. According to the Gazette Virginian Todd Moser is facing up to 30 years in prison after embezzling Halifax county funds from early 2017 to August of 2021. Moser fully confessed to police and admitted that he had been taking between $40 and $50 a week to use on everyday expenses.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to the hospital

UPDATE 9/24/22: Virginia State Police say charges are now pending for the driver of the car who hit the school bus in Henry County. State Police are still investigating the crash. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two children were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Henry County. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke unveils historical marker dedicated to lynching victim

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of work and attention to detail, the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative has unveiled its first historical marker dedicated to honoring the victim of a lynching that happened in the city. Driving down Franklin Road SW, you’ll now see a new blue historical marker telling...
ROANOKE, VA
LewisGale addressing nursing shortage in Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. – On a patient’s worst day, nurses like Helena Tilley are right by their side. “Being there for them and being somebody they can rely on,” said Tilley, the director of pulmonary, renal, and oncology medical surgery units. But nowadays, it’s getting harder to find...
SALEM, VA
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County cleared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. Drivers are advised to avoid Route 460 eastbound in Bedford County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Authorities say it happened near Johnson School Road. As of 8:10 a.m., all east lanes are closed, according to VDOT. Traffic is backed...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
CLEARED: Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co.

— UPDATE 6:08 p.m.: VDOT is reporting backups because of the multi-vehicle crash at seven miles on Interstate 81 north. UPDATE 5:48 p.m.: VDOT says backups on Interstate 81 north because of the multi-vehicle crash have reached four miles. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT says drivers can expect delays...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
All Danville Schools Earn Accreditation

The Virginia Department of Education released state accreditation ratings for 2022-23 on Thursday afternoon for the first time since the 2019-20 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All ten Danville Public Schools were either fully accredited or accredited with conditions. Galileo Magnet High School and Forest Hills Elementary School...
DANVILLE, VA
41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
BEDFORD, VA

