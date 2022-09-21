Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagesun.com
Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be ‘sainted’ at the Earth Church
The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
Eater
This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC
Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
ROLL OUT! Skate party brings good vibes to Parkchester
Bronx residents came together on Saturday in Parkchester for a fun day of roller skating.
multihousingnews.com
Mill Creek Opens Luxury New York Community
The 334-unit asset was built to NAHB Green Building Standards. Mill Creek Residential has opened Modera New Rochelle, a 334-unit luxury community located 20 miles northeast of Manhattan, N.Y. According to Yardi Matrix data, Modera New Rochelle began preleasing in January of this year. A total of 136 apartments, or 41 percent, were pre-leased as of August.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan
Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage
StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
theexaminernews.com
Hamilton Appointed New CEO of the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester
The Board of Directors of the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester has announced the appointment of Tiffany S.W. Hamilton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3. Hamilton holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Missouri-Kansas City. She comes to the YWCA having served most recently as...
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westchesterfamily.com
2022 Fall Pumpkin Picking In and Around Westchester
2022 Fall Pumpkin Picking in and around Westchester. It’s one of our favorite times of the year: fall pumpkin picking! In Westchester (and the surrounding area), there are tons of places where you can explore some beautiful local farms, enjoy hay rides, delicious farm treats (hello, apple cider donuts), and farm festivals. Some farms do require reservations and picking dates vary, so be sure to check their websites/social media pages before you visit. Check out our list below as you soak in the magic of fall with your family.
Film crew shoots scene for 50 Cent's TV series 'Raising Kanan' in Yonkers
A Yonkers neighborhood is buzzing with excitement as a film crew shoots a key scene for a popular television series.
examiner-plus.com
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky
On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group. “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Here Are the Newest NYC Restaurants to Be Added to Michelin Guide
Looking for a New York City restaurant that could become the next hot spot for big thing? It could be among this list. There are 28 restaurants across the five boroughs that will be added to the venerable Michelin Guide. Manhattan is home to 21 of the newest additions to...
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman
Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country
With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
cityandstateny.com
Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico and AG James targets Trump
Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.
Comments / 0