Endicott, NY

Brewster Girls Football Coach Recognized by the New York Giants Organization

Did you know that Brewster High School has a girls flag football team?. I was not aware but I'm happy to hear it, I was even more delighted to learn that they won Section I championship this year. The Bears went undefeated in their inaugural season. Finally, I learned that the team, and Head Coach Matt Cunningham were recognized for their efforts by the New York Giants organization.
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

