TREE BRANCH AND LIMB DROP-OFF, NOVEMBER 17-19
The City of Johnston provides residents an opportunity to get rid of branches and limbs each fall. Residents can drop these off, at no cost, at the Public Works Facility, located at 6400 NW Beaver Drive, between November 17-19. There is no fee; however, participants are asked to bring ID for proof of residency.
Des Moines Symphony Livestream at the Yard
Join us at Johnston Town Center for a free watch party to celebrate the Des Moines Symphony's Season Debut!. As part of its Opening Night celebrations, the Symphony will livestream its Season Debut concert at three Central Iowa venues. Attendees can bring a blanket, share a picnic and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Des Moines Symphony with friends and family. The Saturday evening concert will be livestreamed from the Civic Center and projected on a giant screen – all free to the community.
