Join us at Johnston Town Center for a free watch party to celebrate the Des Moines Symphony's Season Debut!. As part of its Opening Night celebrations, the Symphony will livestream its Season Debut concert at three Central Iowa venues. Attendees can bring a blanket, share a picnic and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Des Moines Symphony with friends and family. The Saturday evening concert will be livestreamed from the Civic Center and projected on a giant screen – all free to the community.

JOHNSTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO