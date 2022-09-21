ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Kiwanis Club to host playground fundraiser breakfast Sunday

ISHPEMING/NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Kiwanis Club in Ishpeming is cooking breakfast to help meet a playground fundraising goal. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Katie Hall at Saint John’s Church in Negaunee. You can expect Italian eggs, hashbrowns and Velodrome coffee as part of the spread.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

NMU celebrates homecoming weekend with parade, alumni reception

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildcats returned to downtown Marquette on Friday. This weekend is Northern Michigan University’s homecoming celebration. Festivities began Friday with a Wildcat Welcome, campus walking tours, and an All Alumni Reception. The homecoming parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a homecoming awards show in the Forest Roberts Theater afterward.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Players de Noc to present first musical since pandemic began

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its first musical since the pandemic began. It’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – an interactive musical about a spelling bee. Each of the students won their school’s spelling bee and are competing to make it to nationals.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Partridge Creek Farms breaks ground on Intergenerational Farm

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Partridge Creek Farms held a groundbreaking in Ishpeming for what will become the Intergenerational Farm. Founder Dan Perkins said this new farm will play a significant role in the community by creating a sustainable food source. “We are gonna grow 50,000 lbs. of food...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Upcoming GINCC Events

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Ribbon cuttings and ground breakings are coming to Marquette county. The events will kick off Thursday with the opening of Campfire-Ish on the first floor of the Gossard Building at 4:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
ISHPEMING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.P. Singer To Give Concert At Bay College October 7th

U.P. singer/songwriter, Michael Waite, will celebrate the release of his new album “We’ve Always Been at Home” with a concert at the Besse Center at Bay College in Escanaba on Friday, October 7 at 7pm ET. This new album was recorded in the house Waite built for...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights hosts bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living community is raising money for Alzheimer’s research. Brookridge Heights in Marquette hosted a bake sale Wednesday. Residents, staff and their families baked goods and sold them for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Organizers say the event combined Brookridge Height’s two...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Camp Cannabis day passes now on sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day passes are now on sale for the largest-ever cannabis consumption event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, set for Oct. 7 and 8 at Tourist Park in Marquette. The Fire Station, a U.P. cannabis retailer, is organizing the event. According to a Thursday press release, general...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Captain of Shipwreck Tours in process of retiring

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At the helm, Theresa Karr guided people about the history of Lake Superior shipwrecks. She is now in the process of retiring after 28 years with Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours in Munising. Karr says it is a bittersweet feeling to retire from being a captain. “A...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes. Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager... ...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bear Trap Inn expands into second building

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - In Shingleton – the Bear Trap Inn is expanding to a new location. The restaurant and inn now own a second location in Shingleton, the former Tanglewood. They will rename the new location the “Bear’s Den.”. The manager of the future Bear’s Den...
SHINGLETON, MI
WLUC

NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building. 60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Intergenerational farm to bring new life to 3.75 acre site in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm breaks ground on Friday with something they’re calling and intergenerational farm. Work will begin on the former site of UPHS Bell Hospital off of Division Street. The developer of Jasperlite Senior Living included Partridge Creek in their grant proposal to take control of the land not being used for apartments.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

UP physical therapy patients celebrate NewGait

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Campfire Coworks in Marquette, physical therapy patients celebrated their accomplishments using a specialized walking device. Julie Vallier is one among many to benefit from using the NewGait device. In 2015, Vallier was diagnosed with Friedrich’s Ataxia, a neuro-muscular disorder. “I used to be a...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP200 Dryland Dash 2022 set for Oct. 8 & 9

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 is most known for its Midnight Run and Jack Pines 30 dog sled races in February. Next month, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association is hosting its sixth annual UP200 Dryland Dash. On Wednesday, mushers and dogs gathered to showcase their skills. UP200 Start...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school had a special guest Wednesday to address bullying in schools. Negaunee High School invited Mr. Peace to speak at an assembly. Mr. Peace, or Kevin Szawala, is a youth motivational speaker from the Detroit area. His high-energy message focused on bullying and...
NEGAUNEE, MI

