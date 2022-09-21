Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Lakers News: Former Russell Westbrook Teammate Calls Lakers Point Guard "Misunderstood"
Though Russ has struggled to connect with his L.A. teammates, he has a fan at a prior stop.
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Yardbarker
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests The Los Angeles Lakers May Be Making A Trade After Surprisingly Cancelling Press Conference With Darvin Ham And Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham were scheduled to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 PM before the Lakers abruptly cancelled the interaction without giving a specific reason. The timing of the press conference was a little odd considering the Lakers...
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Denied He Disrespected LeBron James And Explained His 'Crown' Gesture: "It Was Nothing Against LeBron. That's My Last Name. It Means Crown."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way since first playing in the NBA. He has added a lot of muscle and only improved with each passing season. Now, ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, Giannis is the best player in the league in the opinion of most fans. It implies...
NBA・
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes: Ime Udoka situation is '100 times uglier' than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe And Skip Bayless Brutally Troll Russell Westbrook: ”Russ Is That Pretty Girl You Can’t Wait To Date And Then You Can’t Wait To Get Rid Of”
Russell Westbrook is easily one of the best point guards of his generation. The issue that we have seen come over the last few seasons in Westbrook's career is that he is having a hard time adjusting his game in situations where the roster isn't built around him. The Los...
Tottenham Would Have Sold Harry Kane For £7m In 2014... But Burnley Said No
Sean Dyche was very keen on Kane. But Burnley's owners were reluctant to spend more than £3m.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To ESPN's Top 5 Players For 2022-23 Season: "There Aren't 3 Better Players Than Steph Curry And There Are Not 5 Players Better Than LeBron James."
ESPN has released their top 5 list of players for the 2022-23 NBA season and of course, it's making a lot of noise. These lists always get a lot of attention from fans who disagree with certain players' positions and how they're perceived around the association. As usual, many had...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer
Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
Yardbarker
A 76ers Star Is Ready For Revenge
There are quite a few NBA players who are looking to get some revenge in the season ahead. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum are just a few of the superstars who want to settle the score in 2022-23. Well, now...
ESPN NBA Rank 2022: Mavs' Luka Doncic Top 3 Player in League
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was ranked among the NBA's best players in ESPN's annual preview list.
Yardbarker
Kimbrel Out in LA, No News Closer Named Yet
“I just think that right now, um, I’m going to keep Craig down tonight,” Roberts said. “And my expectation is, yeah, I talked to him today. Right now the plan is to change roles and get him into a position to pitch in different innings in different situations.
MLB・
Comments / 0