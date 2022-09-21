Read full article on original website
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Rescue Helicopter Leaves Behind Waving Man Who Was Lost in Colo. Wilderness: 'He's Saying Hi,' Pilot Thought
A helicopter rescue team left behind a stranded hiker last week after they confused his hand waves for a greeting. According to CBS affiliate KCNC-TV, a hiking group traveling between Surprise Lake and Upper Cataract Lake in Colorado called emergency services on Wednesday after one of their members did not return to camp the night before.
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra
GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training
"Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farrah was reunited with her family," Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared about Farrah the dog's rescue Farrah the golden retriever is homeward bound three months after she went missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado. According to KRDO, the golden retriever disappeared from the scene of a car accident. Three months ago, Farrah was in the car with her owner's father when the man had a seizure and was involved in a crash in a...
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Hero Dog Saves Oregon Woman Being Mauled by Bear in Backyard
The attack in the city of Medford involved a bear estimated to weigh 150 to 200 pounds, which "rushed" and attacked the woman.
Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body
An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
Volunteer Dive Team Who Found Kiely Rodni To Lend Their Services To Two Other California Missing Persons Cases
The volunteer dive team that helped recover the body of missing teen Kiely Rodni is already back in the water to help with two other missing persons cases in California. Adventures with Purpose—a organization that provides it services to families and law enforcement for free thanks to public donations and revenue from YouTube and merchandising sales—began the search Thursday for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who disappeared in the early morning hours of August 7.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
Rocky Mountain National Park Rescues Driver Stuck 500 Feet Down Steep Slope
One section of the Rocky Mountain National Park was closed recently as officials work to extract a vehicle that was stuck in a very dangerous situation. The shutdown occurred when Rocky Mountain National Park staff and the area tow truck staff were called to help a vehicle on a section of Trail Ridge Road. The crews and officials were called to the area after a vehicle drove 500 feet off the designated Trail Ridge Road area. The vehicle sat on a dangerous 500-foot slope waiting for rescue, the National Parks Service reports.
California Wildlife Officials Find Ducks With Beaks Sheared Off
Mutilated ducks have been found at a park in California. But officials with the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center say they don’t think this was the work of a predator, but a cruel human. “And then when we pair that with an eyewitness account about suspicious activity ... all of that information together creates a picture where human abuse becomes, unfortunately, the most likely cause,” the Center’s medical director, Elizabeth Wood, said. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has more.
Burning Man Attendees Illegally Dumped Trash and Idled In 12 Hours of Traffic
One of Burning Man’s key principles is Leaving No Trace — but considering the Burning Man trash and idling traffic seen in the aftermath of the 2022 event, it’s clear that this year’s burners were a little too burned to truly heed that philosophy. Article continues...
A Colorado Hunter Almost Missed Being Rescued Because the Helicopter Crew Thought He Was Waving Hello
Imagine you’re a hunter who is hopelessly lost in the backcountry. After hours of stumbling through dense underbrush and a sleepless night in the woods, you finally hear the whop-whop-whop of a rescue helicopter flying overhead. After thanking your lucky stars, you look up at the chopper and wave. The rescue crew, assuming you’re just waving hello, waves back, flies away, and you’re left alone in the woods yet again.
Hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park after falling 200 feet off ledge
A hiker at Grand Canyon National Park fell 200 feet off a ledge to his death, park authorities said. The hiker, a 44-year-old man whose name was not released, was near the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Rescue Dog's Reaction to New Idaho Back Yard Gives Us All the Feels
Maverick's tale is truly a rags-to-riches story. It begins in the harsh desert of Kingman, Arizona, where @its__laurel found the sweet pup. He had been dumped in the desert by a previous owner, but his microchip--which led rescuers to Las Vegas --didn't provide any solid lead. Thank goodness it didn't, because now Maverick is part of Laurel's family, new home and all.
WATCH: Trail Runner Accidentally Ends up Leading Herd of Hundreds of Sheep
An unsuspecting trail runner became a shepherdess when she suddenly found a huge flock of sheep eagerly following her every step. On September 9, an artist exploring, Eleanor Scholz, a trail near Puy de Dôme, France found a woman leading the herd through the trees. Naturally, Scholz, a California native, stopped at the side of the trail and recorded the bizarre incident. She asked the runner about her odd situation, and apparently, the sheep didn’t belong to her. In fact, she wasn’t sure where they even came from.
