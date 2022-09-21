Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
KCBY
Oakridge and Westfir residents experience hazardous air quality due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — “It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir...
KCBY
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBY
Cow Creek Tribe plans controlled burns on Tribal Lands north of Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tribal land located just north of Myrtle Creek next week. The burn will occur on Monday and Tuesday, September 26th to the 27th in two different areas located between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5 (I-5).
KCBY
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
KCBY
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires
Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
KCBY
Mobile Medical Unit to provide healthcare services to Diamond Lake residents
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Starting in October, Aviva Health's Mobile Medical Services team will send one of its mobile medical units (MMU) to Diamond Lake, OR. On October 14th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the MMU will serve health care services to the area which is Douglas County's most medically underserved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY
Lane County air quality advisory extended through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been extended through Friday morning, due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says air quality in Oakridge, close to the Cedar Creek Fire, will likely stay in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" range. At those levels, young children, the elderly and people with heart or lung problems are especially vulnerable.
KCBY
Lane County Sheriff's Office says to be prepared when mushroom hunting
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's mushroom hunting season right now. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you...
KCBY
Weyerhaeuser employee contract negotiations ongoing
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
KCBY
Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBY
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
KCBY
Ducks hit the road to take on undefeated Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
KCBY
Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
KCBY
Ducks focused on slowing down Ward
EUGENE, Ore. — The tide seems to be changing for the better after the back-to-back wins for Oregon - including one over a ranked BYU team. But to start conference play on the road brings an all-new challenge. It is Washington State's first true season under new Head Coach...
Comments / 0