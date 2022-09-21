Read full article on original website
The driver of a 1965 Porsche and a minivan that collided in Ridgewood were both hospitalized with injuries that responders said they didn't consider life-threatening. The antique Irish green Porsche 356 coupe got the worst of the crash at the intersection of Franklin Turnpike and Nagle Street around 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
The Fish House Road northbound ramp to Route 7 eastbound and the right lane on Route 7 eastbound across the Wittpenn Bridge is scheduled to be closed and detoured Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The closures are necessary to paint the bridge tower on the west...
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
A sedan driver was hospitalized with a serious head injury following a collision with an SUV in Ridgewood. The senior male driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood via a village ambulance after his Acura TSX and an Infiniti QX60 collided at Cantrell Road and Highland Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Four passengers were hospitalized and seven refused medical attention following a commuter bus crash in Hackensack, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT bus had just picked up passengers and was headed north on South Summit Avenue when it collided near West Pleasantview Avenue with a Toyota Prius driven in the same direction by a 22-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, said Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
North Bergen has nearly completed construction on its over $19.5 million new recreation center and library, which will also serve as a community center. Located downtown, the facility is set to open soon. The new recreation center, which includes a full library space, also features an indoor basketball court and...
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
UPDATE: Westbound Route 3 was reopened after authorities recovered the body of a driver who responders said stopped on a bridge on the East Rutherford side of the Hackensack River, got out and jumped. The jumper's body was recovered from the water beneath the bridge across from Secaucus near the...
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
The annual Fall Arts & Music Festival returns to Hoboken on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Washington Street between Observer Highway and Seventh Street. The free festival features displays and sales by over 250 artists, crafters, food vendors, and local businesses. “The Hoboken Fall Arts...
New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
A motorcyclist had his arm amputated following a horrific crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, responders said. The 26-year-old Bronx resident was headed south in the express lanes at milepost 121 in Englewood when he lost control of the KTM motorcycle and was ejected shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, New Jersey State Trooper II Charles Marchan said.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — After a two-year hiatus, the Mexican Day Parade will be held Sunday in Passaic. Many Mexican Americans in New Jersey are excited to join in on the festivities, and preparations are underway. For Tamara Morales, the parade’s organizer, the event means more than just taking pride in her Latina identity. “Everything […]
