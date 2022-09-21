ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Daily Voice

'65 Porsche, Minivan Collide In Ridgewood

The driver of a 1965 Porsche and a minivan that collided in Ridgewood were both hospitalized with injuries that responders said they didn't consider life-threatening. The antique Irish green Porsche 356 coupe got the worst of the crash at the intersection of Franklin Turnpike and Nagle Street around 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

A sedan driver was hospitalized with a serious head injury following a collision with an SUV in Ridgewood. The senior male driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood via a village ambulance after his Acura TSX and an Infiniti QX60 collided at Cantrell Road and Highland Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Hospitalized In Hackensack Bus Crash

Four passengers were hospitalized and seven refused medical attention following a commuter bus crash in Hackensack, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT bus had just picked up passengers and was headed north on South Summit Avenue when it collided near West Pleasantview Avenue with a Toyota Prius driven in the same direction by a 22-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, said Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
PIX11

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
PATERSON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival kicks off on Oct. 2

The annual Fall Arts & Music Festival returns to Hoboken on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Washington Street between Observer Highway and Seventh Street. The free festival features displays and sales by over 250 artists, crafters, food vendors, and local businesses. “The Hoboken Fall Arts...
HOBOKEN, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.

New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
METUCHEN, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police

South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
MONROE, CT
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Ejected, Hit By Tractor-Trailer On NJ Turnpike

A motorcyclist had his arm amputated following a horrific crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, responders said. The 26-year-old Bronx resident was headed south in the express lanes at milepost 121 in Englewood when he lost control of the KTM motorcycle and was ejected shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, New Jersey State Trooper II Charles Marchan said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
PIX11

Celebrating the New Jersey Mexican Day Parade and Festival

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — After a two-year hiatus, the Mexican Day Parade will be held Sunday in Passaic. Many Mexican Americans in New Jersey are excited to join in on the festivities, and preparations are underway. For Tamara Morales, the parade’s organizer, the event means more than just taking pride in her Latina identity. “Everything […]
PASSAIC, NJ
