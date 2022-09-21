Four passengers were hospitalized and seven refused medical attention following a commuter bus crash in Hackensack, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT bus had just picked up passengers and was headed north on South Summit Avenue when it collided near West Pleasantview Avenue with a Toyota Prius driven in the same direction by a 22-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, said Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO