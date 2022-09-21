ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hundreds detained at anti-mobilization protests in Russia: rights group

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3NdX_0i4hACxL00
Vladimir Smirnov/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022.

At least 876 protesters have been detained in 38 cities across Russia as protests swept the country on Wednesday following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to call up more reservists to fight in Ukraine.

Around 337 protesters were detained in the capital of Moscow, according to the independent human rights organization OVD-Info, which has published a list of the detained protesters in a tracker.

In the port city of St. Petersburg, another 301 protesters were detained. Protesters have been arrested in nearly every major city across Russia.

Putin delivered a rare address to the nation on Wednesday announcing the partial mobilization, which could see up to 300,000 new soldiers drafted.

Russia has suffered heavy losses in Ukraine after Ukrainian forces launched a massive counterattack this month.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobilization#Protest#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Ukrainian
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine

Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukrainians Cheer Russia's Defeats After General Told Putin They Backed War

Video footage from Ukraine appears to show residents in areas previously occupied by Russian troops cheering as they are liberated by Ukrainian soldiers. The footage comes days after a top Russian military official claimed that Ukrainians supported Russia's occupation in Ukraine. Ukraine is pushing to retake territory from the Russians...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

701K+
Followers
82K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy