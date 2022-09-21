Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Over $1,000 raised at Schmid Preserve fundraiser
The Charles & Constance Schmid Land Preserve located in Edgecomb held a raffle and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Blanchard’s Creamery. The purpose of this was to raise money for the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund and to educate people about the 766-acre preserve in the middle of Edgecomb. Blanchard’s Creamery, located on Route 27, created a special flavor of ice cream – Mount Hunger Mudslide - for the event which was a deliciously big hit and sold out.
boothbayregister.com
Readers Theater shows for families at Chocolate Church Oct. 23
The characters from four classic and recent children’s books are coming to the stage in Bath this fall! Midcoast Literacy, a non-profit organization that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, is partnering with Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath to present two live Readers Theater performances on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The event will feature local, professional actors performing four children’s books sure to captivate families with children ages 4-10: “Miss Nelson Is Missing” by Harry Allard, “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, “Grandma Drove the Lobsterboat” by Katie Clark, and “Bone Soup” by Cambria Evans. Kids will have a chance to meet the actors following each one-hour performance. Tickets are $10 or $35 for a family (4-8 people) when purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased from the Chocolate Church box office or www.chocolatechurcharts.org.
boothbayregister.com
Friends of the Library annual meeting
Friends of the Memorial Library’s annual meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p..m. at the Boothbay Town Office. All are welcome to join. Please come to the meeting for the election of new officers, reports on the success of the Used Book Store in 2022, as well as the Library's upcoming events and strategic plans for the expansion. Refreshments will be served.
boothbayregister.com
Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
boothbayregister.com
From pickle barrels to the ‘Spillings gentleman’
Among the treasures of the Boothbay peninsula are its three general stores, offering warmth, sustenance and a gathering place for the communities they have served for more than a century. These stores on Southport and in Trevett and East Boothbay have seen better and worse times and two have been...
boothbayregister.com
What’s on the Easel?
When folks walk along the Shore Road on any given day in any given month they see the lovely gardens that are planted for everyone to enjoy. A labor of love for sure. Painting them is even more rewarding. I painted this in May. To see painting larger, click on...
boothbayregister.com
Southport Planning Board
The Southport Planning Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 5th, at 5pm at the Southport Town Hall. There are no applications for building permits to be considered, so the Board will hold a workshop. The agenda is:. 1. Call to order. 2. Approval of previous...
boothbayregister.com
Sue Mello honored as a Maine Clean Water Champion
Susan “Sue” Mello, Natural Resources Program Manager for the Boothbay Region Water District, is among the broad range of volunteers and professionals who have been honored as “Clean Water Champions” in Maine as part of a year-long celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The 100 Clean Water Champions will be celebrated at a Sept. 29 event on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Lewiston.
boothbayregister.com
Robert E. Hussey
Robert Earl Hussey of Wiscasset passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2022. He was only 58. His family is both shocked and devastated by his death. Robert was born Jan. 24, 1964 in Liberty, Maine to James F. Hussey and Roberta A. (Hatch) Hussey. He is survived by his loving...
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
boothbayregister.com
BRTV videos help BEC reach out to community
The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee continues to look for feedback from the community on its campus development project. Boothbay Region TV recently published two videos to help with community engagement: One, an interview with Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler and Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell on the BRHS curriculum; the other, a tour, covering existing building conditions.
boothbayregister.com
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
boothbayregister.com
TONIGHT’S CHEF SPECIALS AT OCEAN POINT INN
OCEAN POINT INN CHEF MICHAEL WHITNEY’S SPECIALS FOR THIS EVENING, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th. D. inner is served from 5:00 to 9:00PM. The Restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday evenings. For more information call 207-633-4200. www.OceanPointInn.com. Seared Scallops with Sweet Potato and Chorizo Hash and Sauteed Baby Spinach. 36. Baked...
boothbayregister.com
Castlebay to perform at Popham Chapel
On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m, Maine folk duo Castlebay will present a concert “Songs of the the Sea and the Season” at the lovely historic Popham Chapel. Castlebay will present these musical stories of romance, ramblers and rogues, woven with history and humor. Suggested $12 donation.
boothbayregister.com
AOS 98 board gets central office updates
The Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 board met for the first time Sept. 20 since the February annual budget meeting. The board welcomed new members George Chase from Edgecomb Eddy and Jennifer Dobransky from Georgetown Central School and new AOS 98 Director of Technology Paul McGovern. Superintendent Robert Kahler said...
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Homecoming: Parade, bonfire and dance on tap
Boothbay Region High School’s Homecoming week will continue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22, 23 and 24. The Homecoming Parade will be held Thursday at 6:15 p.m. when the four classes will be showing off their decorated floats. The parade starts at the Boothbay Harbor Municipal Building and continues up Townsend Avenue to the high school.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS parade, bonfire and cross-country meet canceled
Due to today’s rainstorm, the Boothbay Region High School homecoming parade and bonfire scheduled for this evening have been canceled, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker. Also, the cross-country meet scheduled for today has been canceled.
boothbayregister.com
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay falls to Lisbon
The Class C South leading Lisbon Greyhounds recorded their fifth shutout of the season Wednesday to improve to 6-1 with a 6-0 win at home over the Boothbay Region Seahawks. Five players scored for Lisbon. Emily Libby scored two goals while Kayla Cooper, Haley Tuplin, Avia Russo and Riley Hoyle also scored.
