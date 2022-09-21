Read full article on original website
WorkForce West Virginia announces new Statewide Virtual Job Fairs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — WorkForce West Virginia is planning a new series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Held the first Wednesday of every month from noon to 3 p.m., these events will kick off Oct. 5 through June 2023.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Wheeling (West Virginia) Streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice joined state Department of Transportation officials Friday for a ceremony to celebrate the start of a major project to improve safety and beautify downtown Wheeling’s streets. Work is scheduled to begin the second week of October on the nearly $32...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
West Virginia AG's Mobile Office sets several October stops
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with West Virginia residents in October to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on $1.2 million in premium pay for city employees
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At next week’s Fairmont City Council meeting, council will vote on providing city employees with a total of $1.2 million in premium pay for their continued work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All the money would come from the pot of $8.1 million in...
Three transported after three-vehicle accident on Johnson Ave in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A three-vehicle accident Friday on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport resulted in three individuals requiring transport to the hospital for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The accident occurred in the area of the intersection near Bob Evans and GoMart.
Buckhannon, West Virginia, woman pleads guilty in federal fentanyl case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute the synthetic opioid. Represented by Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath, Michaela Dawn Gregory entered her...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jill S. Upson will become executive director of the West Virgi…
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a re…
Fall storm season starting in West Virginia; how to prepare
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Along with cooler temperatures and changing leaves, fall often brings the inherent risk of storms as the weather changes. That’s because of shifting air temperatures that come with the season when warm air from the Gulf of Mexico meets cold air from Canada.
Empty Bowls event in Clarksburg will raise money for Mustard Seed, Clarksburg Mission
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With fall now officially here and cooler weather settling in, it’s the perfect time to try some soups for a good cause at the first Harrison County Empty Bowls fundraiser in six years, according to an event organizer. The second Harrison County Empty...
Mountain State Derby between West Virginia, No. 4 Marshall set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s match marks the 25th all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (2-4-1, 0-0-1 Sun Belt) and Thundering Herd...
Pendleton County, West Virginia, man praised for 15-month sobriety; gets probation on Harrison drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy praised a 32-year-old Pendleton County man for his 15-month sobriety and continued work at recovery. McCarthy on Wednesday probated Frankie Lee Clark for 5 years for possession with intent to deliver heroin and for participation in a...
'World-class' improv comedians perform on Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center stage in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The laughter that began Sunday with “Queen of Clean” comedienne Chonda Pierce’s show at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center continued Friday with a performance by The Second City touring troupe. The Second City is known for over six decades of...
Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs warning of...
In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states
MINNEAPOLIS — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. Twenty people voted...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
Judge: Maryland can start counting mail-in ballots earlier
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge granted an emergency petition on Friday filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to enable the counting of mail-in ballots earlier than they were during the state's July primary. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant granted the petition, which will...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Virginia Tech Arrival 9/22/22
West Virginia's football team arrives at Lane Stadium for the Virginia Tech game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday.
