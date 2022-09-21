ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sistersville, WV

WVNews

West Virginia AG's Mobile Office sets several October stops

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with West Virginia residents in October to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer...
POLITICS
WVNews

Buckhannon, West Virginia, woman pleads guilty in federal fentanyl case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute the synthetic opioid. Represented by Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath, Michaela Dawn Gregory entered her...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Jill Upson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jill S. Upson will become executive director of the West Virgi…
POLITICS
WVNews

Fall storm season starting in West Virginia; how to prepare

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Along with cooler temperatures and changing leaves, fall often brings the inherent risk of storms as the weather changes. That’s because of shifting air temperatures that come with the season when warm air from the Gulf of Mexico meets cold air from Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs warning of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNews

In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. Twenty people voted...
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

FSHS 20 UHS 11.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Judge: Maryland can start counting mail-in ballots earlier

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge granted an emergency petition on Friday filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to enable the counting of mail-in ballots earlier than they were during the state's July primary. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant granted the petition, which will...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Virginia Tech Arrival 9/22/22

West Virginia's football team arrives at Lane Stadium for the Virginia Tech game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday.
MARYLAND STATE

