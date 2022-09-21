ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo woman shot on S. Division Street

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for answers after a woman was shot “in the leg area” Tuesday night on S. Division Street.

Police responded to the street’s 200 block just after 7:30 p.m. The victim, a 40-year-old Buffalo resident, was taken to ECMC, where as of Wednesday afternoon, she’s in stable condition. Officials say she was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are currently questioning people in relation to this shooting, but anyone with additional information that could help solve this case is being asked to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Shay Johnson
2d ago

these shooting is ridiculous nobody is safe anymore.😢 feel for the lady that's in stable condition

