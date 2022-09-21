Read full article on original website
Related
Parents who grew up in the '70s and '80s remember the experiences that blow their kids' minds
Kids were tougher then for a reason.
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'
An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.
The Married Cousins, The Hidden Half-Sibling, And 24 Other Family Secrets That Family Members Refuse To Address
"My great-grandpa presumably died when his sailboat sank in a lake. No body was ever found, though, and I don't think the boat was either. Some in our family think he faked his death, but no one knows why he would've done that."
IN THIS ARTICLE
intheknow.com
This little girl says she’s ‘clocking out’ after a long day at preschool
This parent on TikTok shared a hysterical video of her daughter “clocking out” after a long day at preschool, and viewers of all ages can relate. A long day at preschool can feel exhausting even when you’re not the teacher, as shown in TikToker and parent Lindsay Ann’s (@thelindsayann) video of her daughter, Kinsley, “clocking out” from school.
I had mum-guilt leaving our kids to build our dream home – I moved them into the building site & they helped us decorate
A MUM-OF-TWO has revealed how she and her husband suffered from so much guilt when building their dream home, as it took over their entire lives and left them unable to spend time with their kids. So, in a bid to unite their family again, the couple decided to move...
I’m a mom & my clever laundry hack means your kids’ clothes will never get mixed up again
IT'S laundry day and you're stumped. You threw all your kid's clothes in the washer with no pre-established system, and now you don't know if that Mickey Mouse shirt came paired with the striped shorts. Luckily, a mom whose been there before has discovered a way to keep track of...
Three of their four kids are losing their vision. So, they're going on a year-long world tour to make visual memories, before it's too late
Many parents dream of their children growing up and seeing the world. But Edith Lemay, a mother of four from Canada, worried her children were running out of time to do that. When her first child, Mia, was little, she noticed she would bump into things. Lemay worried about her daughter's vision and brought her to a doctor. In 2018, Mia was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Say goodbye to the ‘tiger mom’. Welcome to the school of jellyfish parenting
It was the violin practice, in the end, that broke me. I hung on, last year, through clashing after-school activities entailing frantic cab rides between venues so we were never there on time. I sucked up complaints from my children who would have rather been at home. I put down amazing amounts of money to furnish them with useful skills (official rationalisation) and (actual case) avoid having to watch them in the playground. “This is a hostile environment,” I muttered after the first day of term, as 500 kids converged on the park near the school. The mum standing next to me looked around in alarm. “Oh, sorry. I just meant I guess I didn’t miss it.” And then, two weeks ago, I quit everything cold.
Comments / 0