This little girl says she’s ‘clocking out’ after a long day at preschool

This parent on TikTok shared a hysterical video of her daughter “clocking out” after a long day at preschool, and viewers of all ages can relate. A long day at preschool can feel exhausting even when you’re not the teacher, as shown in TikToker and parent Lindsay Ann’s (@thelindsayann) video of her daughter, Kinsley, “clocking out” from school.
CBS Sacramento

Three of their four kids are losing their vision. So, they're going on a year-long world tour to make visual memories, before it's too late

Many parents dream of their children growing up and seeing the world. But Edith Lemay, a mother of four from Canada, worried her children were running out of time to do that. When her first child, Mia, was little, she noticed she would bump into things. Lemay worried about her daughter's vision and brought her to a doctor. In 2018, Mia was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa.
The Guardian

Say goodbye to the ‘tiger mom’. Welcome to the school of jellyfish parenting

It was the violin practice, in the end, that broke me. I hung on, last year, through clashing after-school activities entailing frantic cab rides between venues so we were never there on time. I sucked up complaints from my children who would have rather been at home. I put down amazing amounts of money to furnish them with useful skills (official rationalisation) and (actual case) avoid having to watch them in the playground. “This is a hostile environment,” I muttered after the first day of term, as 500 kids converged on the park near the school. The mum standing next to me looked around in alarm. “Oh, sorry. I just meant I guess I didn’t miss it.” And then, two weeks ago, I quit everything cold.
