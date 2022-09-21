ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Delta Beer Lab takes the fight against domestic violence to the taproom

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A local brewery came up with a way to help stop domestic violence this month.

Delta Beer Lab, based in Madison, partnered with Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing to roll out a new beer called “One in Four.” One in four women and one in nine men in the community are affected by domestic violence, hence the name.

“ It hits home for a lot of folks,” chief beer officer Time “Pio” Piotrowski said. “When we were given the opportunity, we realized that it would tie in really well with our October non-profit partner.”

Delta has partnered with Domestic Abuse Intervention Services this month, and all tips from the brewery’s taproom will go to the group. In addition, for every pint of “One in Four” sold, either at the taproom or at liquor stores and bars around Madison, $1 will be donated to DAIS.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the label of the beer is purple to encourage people to ask questions and learn more about domestic violence.

“ We’re kind of planting a flag,” Piotrowski said. “We’re putting a ‘billboard’ up to raise this awareness.”

Not only does buying the beer mean you’re supporting a good cause, Piotrowski said it’s a good drink as well.

“It’s an easy, approachable west coast IPA,” he said. “All around, an approachable beer that, even if you just want to support the cause, you’ll probably really enjoy our beer as well.”

Piotrowski said Delta made 10 barrels of “One in Four” and has already sold out to distributors. The plan is to have the new beer in the taproom through the third week of October, and it can also be found in local grocery stores.

