Read full article on original website
Related
lcnme.com
Bremen Fire Chief Remembered for Life of Service
Donald “Donnie” Leeman, who spent almost 40 years serving Lincoln County as a firefighter for Bristol, Newcastle, and Bremen where he ended his career as the department’s chief, passed away unexpectedly at his home the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17. Leeman’s history of service to his country...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
WMTW
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
lcnme.com
Town of Newcastle
The Newcastle Select Board have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on October 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Road to consider the following articles:. ARTICLE 1: To choose a moderator by written ballot to preside at said...
RELATED PEOPLE
lcnme.com
Penelope Ann Scherer
“Penny” Scherer, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 with her beloved family by her side. Born on June 15, 1938 in Oceanside, Long Island, N.Y. to Albert and Dorothy Mabry, she joined her brother, Burt Mabry, now deceased. She...
lcnme.com
Debbie Ann Jordan
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Debbie Ann Jordan, 58, of Union, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born to Virginia and Frank Fogg Sr. in Rockland on Jan. 22, 1964. On Oct. 24, 2004, she married the love of her life, George Jordan. Debbie fought breast and brain...
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
lcnme.com
Dancing-On-The-Dock Party
The town of Wiscasset, in collaboration with Water Street Kitchen and Bar, is hosting a free end-of-summer town dance on Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30-10 p.m., at the recreation pier. Boothbay’s popular Holy Mackerels band will be in charge of helping citizens and guests rock and roll the night away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
b985.fm
The Androscoggin Paper Mill in Jay, Maine Will Be Closing For Good
According to the Kennebec Journal, the Androscoggin Paper Mill 'Jay Mill' will be closing permanently in the first quarter of 2023. The CEO of the mill's parent company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Pennsylvania, says that 'economic forces' have made keeping the mill up and running financially unfeasible and will need to close.
WMTW
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine — A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can't afford this. Summit...
Maine farm wins USA Today's 'Best Corn Maze' competition
LEVANT, Maine — A Maine farm has been declared the winner of the national USA Today Best Corn Maze competition. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant was nominated for the title for the last five years. This year, they won. "We're just really grateful. It's our fans who were on...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor
A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
wabi.tv
The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of Sept. 13-20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,912 calls for service. Sept. 14, Django E. Pignatello, 24, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, on Main Street, Whitefield, by Deputy Kasey Doyle, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Comments / 0