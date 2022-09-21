ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
lcnme.com

Bremen Fire Chief Remembered for Life of Service

Donald “Donnie” Leeman, who spent almost 40 years serving Lincoln County as a firefighter for Bristol, Newcastle, and Bremen where he ended his career as the department’s chief, passed away unexpectedly at his home the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17. Leeman’s history of service to his country...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
92 Moose

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nobleboro, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Bremen, ME
State
Maine State
City
Edgecomb, ME
Lincoln County, ME
Government
County
Lincoln County, ME
City
Wiscasset, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
wgan.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Select Board have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on October 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Road to consider the following articles:. ARTICLE 1: To choose a moderator by written ballot to preside at said...
NEWCASTLE, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
lcnme.com

Penelope Ann Scherer

“Penny” Scherer, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 with her beloved family by her side. Born on June 15, 1938 in Oceanside, Long Island, N.Y. to Albert and Dorothy Mabry, she joined her brother, Burt Mabry, now deceased. She...
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Debbie Ann Jordan

On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Debbie Ann Jordan, 58, of Union, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born to Virginia and Frank Fogg Sr. in Rockland on Jan. 22, 1964. On Oct. 24, 2004, she married the love of her life, George Jordan. Debbie fought breast and brain...
UNION, ME
WMTW

Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Dancing-On-The-Dock Party

The town of Wiscasset, in collaboration with Water Street Kitchen and Bar, is hosting a free end-of-summer town dance on Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30-10 p.m., at the recreation pier. Boothbay’s popular Holy Mackerels band will be in charge of helping citizens and guests rock and roll the night away.
WISCASSET, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Community Service#Emergency Services#Jefferson Fire#Waldoboro
b985.fm

The Androscoggin Paper Mill in Jay, Maine Will Be Closing For Good

According to the Kennebec Journal, the Androscoggin Paper Mill 'Jay Mill' will be closing permanently in the first quarter of 2023. The CEO of the mill's parent company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Pennsylvania, says that 'economic forces' have made keeping the mill up and running financially unfeasible and will need to close.
JAY, ME
95.9 WCYY

Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine

The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
CASTINE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Q106.5

Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor

A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
ROCKLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of Sept. 13-20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,912 calls for service. Sept. 14, Django E. Pignatello, 24, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, on Main Street, Whitefield, by Deputy Kasey Doyle, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy