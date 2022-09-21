San Benito County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said that one of their deputies was arrested Wednesday morning for domestic violence.

Matthew O’Keefe, 27, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment by the Hollister Police Department. He has been booked into San Benito County Jail and been put on administrative leave, according to the San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor.

Courtesy: San Benito County Sheriff's Office

“I am saddened and extremely disappointed with the actions of this Deputy, and my concerns are focused on the victim and her family,” said San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor. “I want to make it clear this office holds itself to the highest of standards and has zero-tolerance for domestic violence or any dishonorable behavior.”

Matthew O’Keefe is a Deputy Sheriff with the department, according to the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

