Whiteville, NC

WECT

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, near Harbor Ridge Apartments and the intersection of Harbor and Flint Drive on Friday, September 23. Per the WPD, they responded to the scene after a report they received at around 3...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police. Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive. 47-year-old Michael Antrantrino […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

One dead in Dillon County stabbing

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies seize about 1,200 doses of heroin after traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies seized about 1,200 doses of heroin along with other drugs after a traffic stop Thursday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Waddell Dontrell Daniels III, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin, according to deputies. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
TABOR CITY, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
WILMINGTON, NC

