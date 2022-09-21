Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec's Blasting Homers For WooSox, But Biggest Flaw Remains
If you've seen the headlines coming out of Triple-Worcester, you'd think first baseman Bobby Dalbec is starting to turn a corner. He's seen a noticeable spike in power and the coaching staff is raving about his work ethic. However, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound slugger has yet to solve, or even improve...
Here’s why Chaim Bloom says Red Sox are in a good position to re-sign Rafael Devers
Bloom says the Red Sox are in a different place than they were before they traded Mookie Betts. As the Red Sox tripped and stumbled their way backward into last place in the AL East this season, and as questions swirled about the futures of both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts in Boston, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom found himself under fire both from fans and the media.
Yardbarker
Did Red Sox's Connor Seabold Ignore Alex Cora's Request In Latest Start?
Did Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold ignore the one thing manager Alex Cora asked him to do in his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park?. All signs point to the rookie hurler deciding not to take his skipper's advice heading into his first...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Wants To Foil Aaron Judge's Triple Crown Run In Bronx
The greatest rivalry in sports will add a new chapter this weekend in New York. The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series starting Thursday night. Although the fight for the top of the American League East is wrapped up, another title is at stake.
Yardbarker
Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds
Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill
Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Believes Highly-Touted Red Sox Pitcher Has Cy Young Potential
Although the Boston Red Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, the future is looking bright. Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees means the Red Sox officially won’t be playing come October, as they fall to 72-77 on the season. While this is disappointing...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Alex Cora Says He Is 'Prepared To Bring Xander (Bogaerts) Back'
If you are in the camp of wanting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to play out the rest of his career with the Boston Red Sox, then manager Alex Cora's latest comments will inspire much-needed optimism. “I do believe going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months, whatever,...
Yardbarker
Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi Eyes Postseason Return
If Andrew Benintendi rejoins the Yankees this season, it won’t be until the playoffs. The outfielder fractured his right hamate bone on Sept. 2 while swinging and has been out since. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, Benintendi doesn’t plan on having time for a major league tune-up.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Kept Prepared To Deliver Walk-Off Hit On Scheduled Rest Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a strong performance from Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen with a 3-2 win thanks to Mookie Betts delivering a walk-off hit. Gallen was incredible for eight innings, fanning 13 Dodgers and allowing just one run on a two-out double from Max Muncy in the fourth inning. He appeared primed to earn a win after Christian Walker that gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with a home run off Craig Kimbrel.
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
Aaron Judge, for now, the latest in a long line not to make history on Red Sox
Despite an 86-year span without a title, the Red Sox have had very few opponents reach a milestone mark against them. Always fun to see the ol’ Trupiano Camera make an appearance, as the Red Sox dodge historical notoriety for one more day. When Aaron Judge blasted a 2-and-2,...
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream: Where To Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Online
Aaron Judge will once again attempt to go yard as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a crucial four-game series. Last night, the Yankees concluded their two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates by putting up 14 runs in a blowout victory. Judge went two for four, but the New York slugger is still at 60 home runs as the Bronx Bombers begin their series with the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA) takes the hill for New York tonight, while Boston counters with Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA). Which team will take a 1-0 series lead? We’re about to find out.
