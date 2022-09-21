ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Here’s why Chaim Bloom says Red Sox are in a good position to re-sign Rafael Devers

Bloom says the Red Sox are in a different place than they were before they traded Mookie Betts. As the Red Sox tripped and stumbled their way backward into last place in the AL East this season, and as questions swirled about the futures of both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts in Boston, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom found himself under fire both from fans and the media.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Attleborough, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds

Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Alex Cora Says He Is 'Prepared To Bring Xander (Bogaerts) Back'

If you are in the camp of wanting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to play out the rest of his career with the Boston Red Sox, then manager Alex Cora's latest comments will inspire much-needed optimism. “I do believe going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months, whatever,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Jose Canseco
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Rafael Devers
Yardbarker

Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi Eyes Postseason Return

If Andrew Benintendi rejoins the Yankees this season, it won’t be until the playoffs. The outfielder fractured his right hamate bone on Sept. 2 while swinging and has been out since. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, Benintendi doesn’t plan on having time for a major league tune-up.
BRONX, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Kept Prepared To Deliver Walk-Off Hit On Scheduled Rest Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a strong performance from Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen with a 3-2 win thanks to Mookie Betts delivering a walk-off hit. Gallen was incredible for eight innings, fanning 13 Dodgers and allowing just one run on a two-out double from Max Muncy in the fourth inning. He appeared primed to earn a win after Christian Walker that gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with a home run off Craig Kimbrel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract

The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Retirement#Nbc Sports Boston#The Red Sox
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream: Where To Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Online

Aaron Judge will once again attempt to go yard as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a crucial four-game series. Last night, the Yankees concluded their two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates by putting up 14 runs in a blowout victory. Judge went two for four, but the New York slugger is still at 60 home runs as the Bronx Bombers begin their series with the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA) takes the hill for New York tonight, while Boston counters with Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA). Which team will take a 1-0 series lead? We’re about to find out.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy