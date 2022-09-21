ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. If you value women’s political progress, then the number of […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
Local
Kansas Government
KWCH.com

Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate

In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Nursing Homes Closing Due to Challenges in Finding Workers

WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice...
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Fly Kansas Air Tour schedule announced

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6th, to Saturday, Oct. 8th. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth. Over 30 pilots have already registered to...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$6.3+ million to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $6.3 million is headed to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet through the USDA. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Sept. 22, that $6.3 million in funds for high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in eight counties in Kansas and Nebraska. It said the investments through this third round of funds have been made possible through the ReConnect Program.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?

Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Thomas Weiss is emeritus professor of economics at the University of Kansas and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.  When former Kansas […] The post What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
KANSAS STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living

Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

More Kansans hospitalized with COVID this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays. The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas political parties react to new poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election night is just around the corner. 27 News teamed up with Emerson College to poll Kansans on their intentions come November. With less than 2 months until election night, every day matters. Especially for the upcoming governor election on Nov. 8. From the poll, the general election favors incumbent Democratic Governor […]
KANSAS STATE

