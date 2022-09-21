Read full article on original website
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. If you value women’s political progress, then the number of […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kmuw.org
Kansas poll: Gov. Laura Kelly holds narrow lead in gubernatorial race against Derek Schmidt
TOPEKA — A new poll of likely Kansas voters released Wednesday indicated Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly held a narrow lead over Republican nominee Derek Schmidt in a heated contest to be decided in less than two months. Kelly, who is seeking a second term as governor, was favored by...
LJWORLD
Newly installed Kansas Capitol monument honors families of fallen soldiers
TOPEKA — Soldiers, legislators and military families gathered Friday at the Kansas Capitol for the unveiling of a memorial honoring families of soldiers who died while serving in the armed forces. Gov. Laura Kelly and former U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts spoke at the unveiling ceremony about losses suffered by...
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
KWCH.com
Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
thefreshtoast.com
Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why
Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
KAKE TV
Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate
In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, Sept. 22, but farmers say it won’t be enough to help out in the long run. One farmer says the drought is impacting crop production this year. Gordon Stands, the owner of Stands Farm, says that this year is the driest he’s ever […]
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Nursing Homes Closing Due to Challenges in Finding Workers
WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice...
Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022
Kansas secretary of state's office pushes back against federal lawsuit filed by conspiracy theorists alleging voter fraud in 2020 and 2022. The post Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
classiccountry1070.com
Fly Kansas Air Tour schedule announced
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6th, to Saturday, Oct. 8th. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth. Over 30 pilots have already registered to...
WIBW
$6.3+ million to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $6.3 million is headed to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet through the USDA. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Sept. 22, that $6.3 million in funds for high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in eight counties in Kansas and Nebraska. It said the investments through this third round of funds have been made possible through the ReConnect Program.
What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?
Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Thomas Weiss is emeritus professor of economics at the University of Kansas and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. When former Kansas […] The post What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living
Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
hppr.org
Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad ‘they will let someone die in here before they try to help’
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
More Kansans hospitalized with COVID this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays. The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients […]
Kansas political parties react to new poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election night is just around the corner. 27 News teamed up with Emerson College to poll Kansans on their intentions come November. With less than 2 months until election night, every day matters. Especially for the upcoming governor election on Nov. 8. From the poll, the general election favors incumbent Democratic Governor […]
