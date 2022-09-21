Read full article on original website
Trove of ancient gold rings buried with 'extremely rich' woman who lived 6,500 years ago discovered in Romania
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
Medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of mythological islands
A faded medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of "long lost" islands detailed in Welsh mythology, a new study finds. Researchers discovered the "missing" islands after analyzing the 650-year-old Gough map, which is now housed in the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. In the area now known as Cardigan Bay, in Wales, the map shows two islands that no longer exist, study co-researchers Simon Haslett and Davis Willis wrote in a study published in the June issue of the journal Atlantic Geoscience (opens in new tab).
Mind-blowing images reveal ancient treasures inside ‘extremely rare’ Egyptian burial cave found in Israel
ARCHEOLOGISTS have unearthed a burial cave near Tel Aviv that went undisturbed for more than 3,000 years. In addition to a well-preserved skeleton found within, researchers also uncovered pottery, bronze work, and weapons from the cave. The cave dates to the 13th century BC, which corresponds to the rule of...
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
'Like a set from Indiana Jones': Rare intact burial cave with dozens of late Bronze Age artifacts from the time of Ramesses II discovered in Israel
Archaeologists have found an intact burial cave containing dozens of artifacts that dates to the time of the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II. The discovery of the space, described by officials as being 'frozen in time,' was made by accident when a mechanical digger hit the roof of the structure at a beach spot in Palmahim National Park.
A true crime podcast has helped free Adnan Syed but the killer must still be caught | Bidisha Mamata
The ex-boyfriend of teenager Hae Min Lee has had his murder conviction quashed, but the nightmare goes on for her family
‘Very Important’ Ancient Roman Site in England Could Soon Fall Into the Sea
British archaeologists warned Tuesday that an ancient Roman site in Folkestone was at risk of falling into the ocean within the next century. The Canterbury Trust, which manages the site, announced that the Roman villa there was in danger on the same day that it revealed that archaeologists had exposed a mosaic in the structure. It marked the first time the mosaic had seen the light of day since 1957. That year, the mosaic was buried by archaeologists because they could not afford to keep it on view. During the ’20s, the villa was a tourist attraction. At the time, around two-thirds...
New Photo Of King Charles Reveals Touching Tribute To His Late Parents
The previously unreleased picture from Buckingham Palace honors Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in a special way.
Acid lake atop real-life 'Mount Doom' captured in striking new image from space station
An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has snapped a stunning image of a snow-circled hydrothermal lake atop the real-life "Mount Doom" in New Zealand. Mount Ruapehu, New Zealand's largest active volcano and the setting used to film Mount Doom in "The Lord of the Rings" movies, sits at the heart of Tongariro National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located at the center of New Zealand's North Island. Other parts of the park were also used to portray the evil realm of Mordor in Peter Jackson's cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic.
