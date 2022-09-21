Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash near 76th and Fairmount
Milwaukee police have released dashcam video from a January pursuit. The wild part is, things got crazy after that pursuit was called off.
CBS 58
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in double shooting near 8th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and seriously injured another Friday, Sept. 23. It happened around 12:23 p.m. near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The...
WISN
Milwaukee Police investigate double shooting; 1 injured and 1 killed
MILWAUKEE — On Friday, September 23rd, Milwaukee Police say they responded to a double shooting near 8th and Atkinson around noon. The first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee male, was pronounced deceased...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee
One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting near 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee Friday afternoon, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run; woman hit crossing street at 16th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side that left a 61-year-old Milwaukee woman hospitalized. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A car was making a left turn and a struck the woman who was crossing the street. Police say the driver fled the scene.
WISN
Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
KAAL-TV
Semi driver injured in Hwy 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – A semi driver was injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash on Highway 52 near Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:46 a.m., a semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled near the County Road 1 exit in Marion Township.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Motorycle crash on I-41 near Good Hope: sheriff
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, Sept. 22 was called to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 41. The northbound off-ramp to Good Hope Road was closed due to the crash. The motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. This is a developing story.
WISN
'They hit her and took off': Good Samaritan helps Milwaukee hit-and-run victim
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are still searching for the driver who hit and injured a woman as she walked across the street. It happened Wednesday afternoon at South 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee. Multiple surveillance cameras at nearby businesses captured the impact. The driver kept going so...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man found guilty in Radisson Hotel shooting that injured 3 Wauwatosa police officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Friday in a shooting that injured three Wauwatosa police officers at the Radisson Hotel in November of 2021. Kenneth Burney, 34, was charged with four counts first-degree intentional homicide and three counts first-degree reckless injury, along with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, and bail jumping.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41 in Allenton | By Ron Naab
September 23, 2022 – Allenton, WI – The eastbound lanes of Highway 33 are blocked and the northbound off ramp on I41 has been shut down following a motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41. Emergency teams are on scene and motorists are being advised to...
Barricaded subject in Kenosha taken into custody
Kenosha Police said a suspect has been taken into custody after a barricade situation Friday afternoon.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Franklin...
seehafernews.com
Two Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth Results in Injuries, OWI Arrest
A two-vehicle crash near Plymouth Wednesday evening (September 20th) resulted in one person being injured and an OWI arrest. Details of the crash are still very scarce, but we do know that Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Highway 23 and County Highway P at around 8:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cedarburg chimney fire on Covered Bridge Road
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Firefighters were dispatched to a chimney fire at a residence in Cedarburg on Thursday evening, Sept. 22. Officials say because there are no hydrants in the area, a lot of tanker trucks had to be brought in to help douse the fire. Nobody was hurt as a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in head at party, 10 years later, no arrests
The family of James "Trell" Jackson, 33, of Milwaukee hopes for closure after he was shot in 2012 while at a party near 32nd and Brown. He was awaiting the birth of twins, now named after him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings. Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 21st and Burnham. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a...
