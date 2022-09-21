Police Chief Finalists Engagement Opportunities

UPDATE (4:05 p.m. Sept. 21): The city received word that Scott Booth withdrew from consideration. There are no additional details to provide at this time, but city management is going to connect with the city's recruiting firm for further insight. The city will proceed with the two remaining finalists but may approach some of the original semi-finalists for reconsideration.

Following a national search for Aurora’s next police chief, the finalists for the position have been named, and the community is again invited to provide questions and feedback ahead of candidate interviews with city officials and a community panel scheduled next week.

The finalists are Scott Booth (name withdrawn for consideration), the Danville, Virginia, police chief; Scott Ebner, a retired lieutenant colonel and Deputy Superintendent of Administration for New Jersey State Police; and David Franklin, the chief of staff at the Albuquerque Police Department in Albuquerque, N.M.

The finalists will engage in a three-day, in-person finalist selection process. On Monday, Sept. 26, they will tour Aurora Police Department sites and meet with sworn and civilian APD employees. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, they will interview with a community panel, meet with cultural and faith-based community partners and city business partners, conduct taped interviews, and attend a community meet-and-greet open to the public. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, finalists will interview with the Mayor and members of Aurora City Council in small groups, followed by a rotation of interviews with the city’s executive management team and department directors.

Community input opportunities:

Submit questions of the police chief finalists

Input submitted by the community will be sorted into categories and compiled into a list to ensure residents’ interests are represented in the questions to finalists in taped interviews. The list of questions will be asked of each finalist. Candidates will not receive the community questions in advance of the interviews. Community members are invited to submit their questions for the finalists by no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

WHERE: Public Sector Search & Consulting portal (English) (and Spanish)

WHEN: Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21, until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25

Provide feedback on the police chief finalist interviews

Community members will be able to provide feedback on the interviews via Engage Aurora once the interviews have concluded and are published on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

WHERE: EngageAurora.org/PoliceChiefSearch

WHEN: Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, upon the completion of the taped interviews at 4 p.m.

Public meet-and-greet opportunity with the finalists

WHERE: Aurora Municipal Center Lobby, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora, CO 80012

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

The city’s recruiting firm, Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC), a California-based consultancy that specializes in recruitment of police executives, conducted a national search for the position with a focus on recruiting a diverse pool of applicants at city management’s direction. Their efforts included outreach to leading law enforcement professional associations to reach a strong candidate pool including the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Forum, Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

Aurora’s city charter requires the city manager to hire a police chief and receive approval from the majority of the Aurora City Council. A hiring decision is expected by the end of October following the community feedback opportunities and a rigorous background investigation of the selected finalist.

PSSC has conducted more than 40 police executive searches in recent years in major U.S. cities like San Jose, Calif., Raleigh, N.C., Albuquerque, N.M., Kansas City, Mo., Minneapolis and Atlanta, and it also has recent experience working with the cities of Northglenn, Boulder, Thornton and Wheat Ridge in Colorado.