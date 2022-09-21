Read full article on original website
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy
Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly ‘getting to know’ each other
Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally widening his dating age range?. The perpetual playboy reportedly has his eyes set on the next model he would like to date: 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. Multiple sources confirmed to People on Monday that the “Titanic” star, 47, and supermodel have been spending time “getting to know each other” in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital drama
Gisele Bündchen was spotted on her cellphone in tears in New York City amid her marital drama with husband Tom Brady. The 42-year-old supermodel got emotional while talking on the phone and walking along Hudson River Park near the Tribeca apartment she shares with the football pro on Wednesday. Bündchen has been in NYC this week, while Brady, 45, remains in Florida following “epic rows” over his shocking decision to un-retire from the NFL. A witness said, “Gisele was walking on her own on the West Side, crying into her mobile phone.” A separate source speculated Bündchen may have been on the...
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio look cozy in new pics as romance rumors swirl
It turns out Leonardo DiCapriocan date women over the age of 25. After weeks of speculation, the Oscar-winning actor fueled romance rumors with Gigi Hadid during a New York Fashion Week after-party. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, 47, and the 27-year-old model appeared to get cozy at...
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town
Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
Julia Roberts Stuns Fans In A Sleek Black Gown On The 'Ticket To Paradise' Red Carpet: 'She Literally Has Not Aged'
Julia Roberts shut down the London Ticket To Paradise red carpet premiere this week in a one-of-a-kind LBD! The Wonder star, 54, stepped out in a stunning, custom black lace dress with symbolic and significant embroidered, white detailing. Roberts donned head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, and her ‘Chantilly’ get-up consisted of a floor-length black gown with deep, plunging neckline and the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17.
Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
Johnny Depp Dating His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich
Watch: Is Johnny Depp Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?. Johnny Depp's new romance is raising eyebrows. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, is dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who represented him in his U.K. libel lawsuit against The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. Rich was...
Selma Blair's inspirational debut on 'Dancing With the Stars' leaves everyone in tears
Almost four years after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Selma Blair made her dancing debut on Monday’s premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Blair’s appearance on the competition show, which is now airing exclusively on Disney+, was encouraged by her doctors. As a result of MS, she has lost feeling in her left leg which causes balance issues for her. Despite the physical challenges, she wanted to perform.
‘Ticket to Paradise’ star Julia Roberts pays tribute to her family at movie premiere with sentimental dress
Julia Roberts made a statement at the "Ticket to Paradise" London premiere on Wednesday, wearing a dress with designs meaningful to her and her family. The actress wore a black Alexander McQueen dress with the words "love," "hope" and "darling" embroidered throughout. The dress also featured her children’s initials, as well as their birth years; hearts with arrows going through them; her and her husband’s initials "JR+HM": and the year they got married.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are Officially Dating: He Has a ‘Soft Spot’ for Her
Smitten! Leonardo DiCaprio has “always had a soft spot” for Gigi Hadid, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life,” the insider says.
Julia Roberts looks incredible in a stylish black maxi dress and cropped blazer as she attends the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London
Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday. The award winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress which donned a number of white love graffiti images across the skirt. The star added a chic...
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival
Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Couple Up for Don't Worry Darling After-Party in NYC
Watch: Harry Styles JOKES About Spitting on Chris Pine. Don't worry, darling—it appears Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong. In fact, despite any speculation about their relationship status, the pair attended the after-party for the New York city premiere of Don't Worry Darling together on Sept. 19. As a photo obtained by E! News shows, Olivia—wearing a long-sleeved black Saint Laurent gown—and Harry—in a blue Gucci ensemble—formed a united front while walking into the Bowery Hotel.
Purple Hearts star joins new movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction
Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine has joined Anne Hathaway in new movie The Idea of You. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Harry Styles, and follows divorced mother Sophie (Hathaway) after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Road to Happily Ever After Is Rocky in "Shotgun Wedding" Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are finally walking down the aisle. The actors are appearing alongside each other in the upcoming rom-com "Shotgun Wedding," which has long been in the works. And now, finally, we have a first look at the action-packed affair from director Jason Moore, who previously helmed "Pitch Perfect."
Selma Blair Goes Casual Chic in White Converse For “Dancing with the Stars” Rehearsals
Actress Selma Blair arrived at the “Dancing With The Stars” studio with her English fox red Labrador Scout for another day of rehearsals in Los Angeles. Blair didn’t waste an opportunity for a perfectly good style moment. Blair wore a casual sleeveless black crew neck T-shirt, with a speckled tweed skirt, and white Converse low-top Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of white-rimmed aviator sunglasses, and a silver woven fabric handbag. For jewelry, she wore two statement rings, one on each hand. Blair’s hair is currently dyed platinum blonde and is styled in a pixie cut, a...
