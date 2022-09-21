Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
The Place for Children with Autism opens enrollment
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Young Children with Autism now have a new school-like to explore and learn with other kids just like them. The ‘Place For Children With Autism’ just held its grand opening for the newest in Bloomington. It’s the 15th location in Illinois and a...
videtteonline.com
ISU students speak out about student safety in reaction to Pub II crash
Two Illinois State University students were put in critical condition after being struck by a motor vehicle outside the Pub II building at about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15. The Normal Police Department and Normal Fire Department responded to the incident to give aid to the victims. One victim was life-flighted to a hospital in Champaign.
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
wjbc.com
Connect Transit celebrates new infrastructures for bus systems
BLOOMINGTON – Innovation is growing within public transportation for people who are regulars to bus riding locally. Connect Transit is adding a new component to the buses issuing a new electric bus and charging infrastructure. This event will take place on September 27, at 10 a.m., to honor those who supported the community and Connect Transit.
thebengilpost.com
Polo accepted into Illinois Veterinary College
URBANA – Benjamin Polo, son of Mr. Kevin Polo and Dr. Therese Polo of Carlinville, has been accepted to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana. Admission to the college — which is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the nation — is highly competitive. Criteria for acceptance include grade point average, admission test scores, background and experience, and personal interviews. Polo is one of 154 members entering the Class of 2026.
Central Illinois Proud
70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
wglt.org
District 87 school board considers gun safety storage campaign
Bloomington public schools want to remind parents about safe and secure gun storage. The District 87 school board will vote on a resolution Wednesday night to join the national Be Smart gun safety campaign. Superintendent David Mouser said the campaign is not about gun control. “A lot of the issues...
wcbu.org
Peoria union leader touts benefits of a Workers’ Rights Amendment, but opponent says it would be costly for Illinois taxpayers and businesses
A proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If it passes, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
wglt.org
Fundraiser to help family of Bloomington girl who died in Maryland crash
A fundraiser is being organized this weekend to help cover the funeral costs for a Bloomington 8-year-old girl, who was killed last week in a Maryland highway crash. Angelin “Angelli” Reyes Sanchez attended Bent Elementary School, where she was a third-grader. Just before 6 a.m. Friday, her family’s...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
wjbc.com
McLean County Health Dept. reminding the public of do’s and don’ts of septic tanks
BLOOMINGTON – This week marks septic smart week, and local health officials are reminding the public of the dos and don’ts of septic tank usage. “One of the first things to remember when it comes to what not to put in your septic is fog, and fog stands for fat, oil, and greases,” said John Hendershott, an Environmental Health Program Supervisor. “(Fog could cause blockages) and when those clogs or blockages happen, it could overflow or backup raw sewage into your yard or even in your house.”
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
wcbu.org
GOP nominee Bailey discusses crime, taxes, election integrity during Peoria campaign stop
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey vowed Tuesday to stand by the outcome of the upcoming general election, after telling a group of supporters in Peoria he wants to lower taxes, improve public education, and take a tough stance against crime. “Now is the time for regular working people like us...
1470 WMBD
Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
Central Illinois Proud
Help locate missing Peoria woman at ‘Alexis Day’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s officially been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry scot vanished from a party without a trace. Community activists are hosting an Alexis Day event tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Laura Bradley park in her honor. The public is invited to come out for fellowship, food, and to help raise awareness.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
25newsnow.com
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmington Property Lured Many Across Illinois and Beyond
(NBC Chicago) - It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, and 30-minute drive from Peoria, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farmland, online advertisements for the vacation rental showed...
