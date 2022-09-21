BLOOMINGTON – This week marks septic smart week, and local health officials are reminding the public of the dos and don’ts of septic tank usage. “One of the first things to remember when it comes to what not to put in your septic is fog, and fog stands for fat, oil, and greases,” said John Hendershott, an Environmental Health Program Supervisor. “(Fog could cause blockages) and when those clogs or blockages happen, it could overflow or backup raw sewage into your yard or even in your house.”

