Read full article on original website
Related
Go Blue Ridge
Shane Fox Awarded by High Country Council of Government
The High Country Council of Governments held its annual award ceremony to recognize outstanding achievements by elected officials, Local government employees and advisory committee members. Blowing Rock town manager Shane Fox was recognized as this year’s outstanding local government manager in the high country region. Specifically he was acknowledged for contributions made to local government through his professionalism, leader ship and accomplishments as manager. During his three years as town manager he executed the completion of several projects, such as The Bass Lake sidewalk project.
Go Blue Ridge
CCC&TI Chairman honored for his 30 years of Service
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Board of Trustees Chairman Larry Taylor was honored Wednesday, Sept. 21, for his 30 years as a board member, 23 of which he has served as chairman. The presentation took place at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir during the monthly Board of...
Go Blue Ridge
AppalCart's First Electric Bus to be unveiled
The High Country's first electric transit bus is ready for its big reveal! AppalCART welcomes the Proterra ZX5 Battery Electric Bus to Boone on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:00 pm in a special unveiling ceremony. After short comments from select local and State representatives, the public will get the first...
Go Blue Ridge
CCC&TI Announces Beneficiary of Harold F. Coffey Scholarship
The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently presented Lana McCall of Hudson with the Harold F. Coffey Scholarship for 2022-2023. McCall is working toward an Associate in Science degree as well as an Emergency Medical Technician certificate. McCall is a 2022 graduate of South Caldwell High School, where she participated in Beta Club, the Health Occupations Students of America Club, Citizens of the World Club, Student Ambassadors Club and varsity women’s golf. She also has volunteered with Wheelhouse Sports Academy and North Catawba Optimist. McCall plans to transfer to Appalachian State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology and continue her education to become a Physician Assistant. Established by the Coffey Foundation in memory of Harold Coffey, the scholarship is merit-based and provides $2,500 annually to a graduate of Caldwell County Schools or a graduate of a certified Caldwell County home school who does not qualify for a Pell Grant. The graduate must also have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and have demonstrated civic or community involvement. The scholarship provides funds to cover the cost of tuition, books and supplies for a student who enrolls in either an Associate in Science or Associate in Applied Science program of study at CCC&TI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Go Blue Ridge
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Catawba County
On Thursday, September 22, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Rifle Range Road. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was leaving a private driveway and attempted to turn left onto Rifle Range Road. A 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Rifle Range Road. The driver of the truck failed to yield the right of way and collided with the motorcycle on Rifle Range Road. The driver of the Chevrolet, Eddie Huffman, 58, of Conover, was not injured. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Huffman has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Rifle Range Road was closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.
Go Blue Ridge
BPD gives away 70 Bikes to less Fortunate Children.
The Boone Police Department, WAMY Community action in Walmart gave away nearly 70 bikes on Tuesday the 20th. This collective effort started nearly 2 years ago when Kat Eller from the Boone police department applied for a grant to receive bicycle helmets. Eller reached out to the Boone Wal-Mart General Manager Billy Wells to discuss a partnership. With this collaboration, WAMY began by surveying local parents, and asking them whether or not their children had bikes or appropriate biking safety equipment. Eller said it was a great experience seeing the joy on these kids faces and that she looks for forward to future collaborations that benefit the local community.
Comments / 0