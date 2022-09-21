Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
FFA members show pigs
This year the Hillsboro FFA Chapter had eight members exhibit swine at the Highland County Fair. They included Corbin Winkle, Grace Watson, Claire Winkle, Raini Waters, Blake Herdman, Dalayna Collins, LeeAnn Vance and Abbie Rudy. Corbin Winkle received second and fourth with his barrows. Grace Winkle received sixth place in showmanship and also exhibited two market barrows. Claire Winkle received first in both her market barrow classes and first in her Yorkshire gilt class. Waters exhibited two market barrows and also participated in showmanship. Rudy placed sixth and seventh in class and participated in showmanship. Vance got eighth and ninth in class and placed fopurth in her showmanship class. Collins got second with her breeding guilt in the Jr. Show and the open show along with third place in showmanship. Pictured is Claire Winkle.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA officers attend Healthy Minds
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, five of the Hillsboro FFA officers attended, along with helping set up, the second annual Harvesting Healthy Minds event at the 2022 Highland County Fair. The officers were Reagan Eastes, chapter treasurer; Kaylee Earley, chapter student advisor; Erin Hedges, chapter vice president of agriculture; Hannah Holland,...
Times Gazette
Escape thwarted, live broadcasts, Selective Service
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
FFA members exhibit goats
When it comes to these members exhibiting goats at the fair, they had to attend a few things prior to being able to exhibit. The exhibitors had to go through quality assurance, which is required in the state of Ohio. It teaches the members how to take proper care for their projects. Then exhibitors had to come to tag-in day at the fairgrounds which was held on the first Saturday in June from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exhibitors were then expected to tag the animals at home and take pictures and fill out all the information about the animals’ identification and turn it back into the office by June 15. On July 15 the exhibitors came to the fairgrounds for entry day to enter their projects for the fair.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA runs food booth
The Hillsboro FFA ran its annual FFA food booth during the 2022 Highland County Faair. The food booth sold pork tenderloin sandwiches, hot dogs and ribeye sandwiches, and breakfast items including sausage sandwiches and egg sandwiches. The members sold coffee, lemonade, tea and the chapter’s famous milkshakes in vanilla, chocolate,...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA members show horses
During the week of Sept. 3-10, many Hillsboro FFA members attended the Highland County Fair and exhibited many of their animals. A few members that showed horses were Abby Rudy, Presley Blankenship, Sarah Larrick, Reagan Tholen, Samantha Tipton, Kailyn Greer, Ryan Mau and Raylee Barnett. All of these members represented Hillsboro FFA and accomplished many goals at the 2022 fair.
Times Gazette
Adena awards fair grand champions
County fair season across southern Ohio brings families, friends and neighbors together to enjoy the fun and festivities at the highly anticipated annual events. It is also the culmination for many area youths who have dedicated their time, financial resources and passion into learning, raising and exhibiting various market animals. The best of those market projects are awarded grand champion status by fair judges.
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Times Gazette
HCCAO will hold recycling event this Saturday
Tara Campbell, the deputy director of the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. (HCCAO), reported the organization’s County Tire and Electronics Recycling Event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North High Business Center parking lot, during the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.
Times Gazette
Senior Expo at senior center
The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is inviting the community to its Healthy Halloween Senior Expo to be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro. The event will include games, food, music, prizes and information for seniors provided by representatives from...
shawnee.edu
Shawnee State University announces Homecoming Court
Shawnee State University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as part of its annual Homecoming celebration. This year’s court is represented by twenty SSU students in various degrees and representing multiple student organizations. The Homecoming Coronation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in between the...
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
dayton.com
Warren County’s newest brewery opens today
LEBANON —Warren County’s newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city’s former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey’s, closed. “The old fire station...
Times Gazette
Oktoberfest Saturday in Greenfield
Greenfield’s Oktoberfest celebration, put together by Growing Greater Greenfield (G3), including plenty of food, music and, of course, beer, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5-9 p.m. on Jefferson Street in downtown Greenfield. The actual inaugural Oktoberfest was celebrated Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany in honor of...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
lovelandmagazine.com
COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties
In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
Times Gazette
New Vienna Lions Club
John Stanley, East Clinton School District treasurer, presented the September program for the New Vienna Lions Club. He is pictured with Dr. Bob Carey, an East Clinton School Board member.
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues
Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
Times Gazette
Greenfield board gets update on state report card
The Greenfield Board of Education got an update this week regarding the newest version of the state’s report card. Alisa Barrett, the district’s director of instruction, provided an overview of the recently released report card, something that hasn’t been released in full since 2019. Whereas the old...
