When it comes to these members exhibiting goats at the fair, they had to attend a few things prior to being able to exhibit. The exhibitors had to go through quality assurance, which is required in the state of Ohio. It teaches the members how to take proper care for their projects. Then exhibitors had to come to tag-in day at the fairgrounds which was held on the first Saturday in June from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exhibitors were then expected to tag the animals at home and take pictures and fill out all the information about the animals’ identification and turn it back into the office by June 15. On July 15 the exhibitors came to the fairgrounds for entry day to enter their projects for the fair.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO