Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

FFA members show pigs

This year the Hillsboro FFA Chapter had eight members exhibit swine at the Highland County Fair. They included Corbin Winkle, Grace Watson, Claire Winkle, Raini Waters, Blake Herdman, Dalayna Collins, LeeAnn Vance and Abbie Rudy. Corbin Winkle received second and fourth with his barrows. Grace Winkle received sixth place in showmanship and also exhibited two market barrows. Claire Winkle received first in both her market barrow classes and first in her Yorkshire gilt class. Waters exhibited two market barrows and also participated in showmanship. Rudy placed sixth and seventh in class and participated in showmanship. Vance got eighth and ninth in class and placed fopurth in her showmanship class. Collins got second with her breeding guilt in the Jr. Show and the open show along with third place in showmanship. Pictured is Claire Winkle.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA officers attend Healthy Minds

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, five of the Hillsboro FFA officers attended, along with helping set up, the second annual Harvesting Healthy Minds event at the 2022 Highland County Fair. The officers were Reagan Eastes, chapter treasurer; Kaylee Earley, chapter student advisor; Erin Hedges, chapter vice president of agriculture; Hannah Holland,...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Escape thwarted, live broadcasts, Selective Service

Editor's note — We're continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

FFA members exhibit goats

When it comes to these members exhibiting goats at the fair, they had to attend a few things prior to being able to exhibit. The exhibitors had to go through quality assurance, which is required in the state of Ohio. It teaches the members how to take proper care for their projects. Then exhibitors had to come to tag-in day at the fairgrounds which was held on the first Saturday in June from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exhibitors were then expected to tag the animals at home and take pictures and fill out all the information about the animals’ identification and turn it back into the office by June 15. On July 15 the exhibitors came to the fairgrounds for entry day to enter their projects for the fair.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA runs food booth

The Hillsboro FFA ran its annual FFA food booth during the 2022 Highland County Faair. The food booth sold pork tenderloin sandwiches, hot dogs and ribeye sandwiches, and breakfast items including sausage sandwiches and egg sandwiches. The members sold coffee, lemonade, tea and the chapter's famous milkshakes in vanilla, chocolate,...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA members show horses

During the week of Sept. 3-10, many Hillsboro FFA members attended the Highland County Fair and exhibited many of their animals. A few members that showed horses were Abby Rudy, Presley Blankenship, Sarah Larrick, Reagan Tholen, Samantha Tipton, Kailyn Greer, Ryan Mau and Raylee Barnett. All of these members represented Hillsboro FFA and accomplished many goals at the 2022 fair.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Adena awards fair grand champions

County fair season across southern Ohio brings families, friends and neighbors together to enjoy the fun and festivities at the highly anticipated annual events. It is also the culmination for many area youths who have dedicated their time, financial resources and passion into learning, raising and exhibiting various market animals. The best of those market projects are awarded grand champion status by fair judges.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week's report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

HCCAO will hold recycling event this Saturday

Tara Campbell, the deputy director of the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. (HCCAO), reported the organization’s County Tire and Electronics Recycling Event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North High Business Center parking lot, during the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Senior Expo at senior center

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is inviting the community to its Healthy Halloween Senior Expo to be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro. The event will include games, food, music, prizes and information for seniors provided by representatives from...
HILLSBORO, OH
shawnee.edu

Shawnee State University announces Homecoming Court

Shawnee State University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as part of its annual Homecoming celebration. This year's court is represented by twenty SSU students in various degrees and representing multiple student organizations. The Homecoming Coronation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in between the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
dayton.com

Warren County’s newest brewery opens today

LEBANON —Warren County's newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city's former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey's, closed. "The old fire station...
LEBANON, OH
Times Gazette

Oktoberfest Saturday in Greenfield

Greenfield's Oktoberfest celebration, put together by Growing Greater Greenfield (G3), including plenty of food, music and, of course, beer, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5-9 p.m. on Jefferson Street in downtown Greenfield. The actual inaugural Oktoberfest was celebrated Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany in honor of...
GREENFIELD, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties

In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

New Vienna Lions Club

John Stanley, East Clinton School District treasurer, presented the September program for the New Vienna Lions Club. He is pictured with Dr. Bob Carey, an East Clinton School Board member.
NEW VIENNA, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues

Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
OXFORD, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield board gets update on state report card

The Greenfield Board of Education got an update this week regarding the newest version of the state's report card. Alisa Barrett, the district's director of instruction, provided an overview of the recently released report card, something that hasn't been released in full since 2019. Whereas the old...
GREENFIELD, OH

