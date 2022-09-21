ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
Cape Gazette

UUSD: No place for hateful rhetoric

I am outraged to be hearing from several directions about the antisemitic flyers distributed to Rehoboth Beach homes in the middle of the night Sept. 17. In addition to the trauma and incredible misinformation experienced by people waking up to this kind of message at their front doors, there is the additional anguish experienced by people throughout our southern Delaware communities and beyond who observe that this kind of thing can happen here and, perhaps, is tolerated. Together, we need to send a very clear and collective message that there is no place for hateful rhetoric.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Community Policy