RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Page Six

Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
Us Weekly

Sumner Stroh Apologizes to Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo After Alleged Affair

Saying sorry. Instagram model Sumner Stroh issued an apology to Behati Prinsloo after claiming that she had an affair with her husband, Adam Levine. “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry,” the 23-year-old social media personality said in a Monday, September 19, TikTok video.
Emily Ratajkowski
Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo
Glamour

Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’

The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
UPI News

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
OK! Magazine

Throwing Shade! Sumner Stroh Responds With A Cryptic Post After Adam Levine Denies They Had An Affair

She's not backing down! Though Adam Levine issued a statement to insist he and Sumner Stroh "did not have an affair," the model didn't hesitate to laugh off his words.Just one hour after the singer took to Instagram to deny her allegations, she made an Instagram Story post, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."OK! TOLD YOU FIRST: ADAM LEVINE REPORTEDLY SKIPPED GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON'S WEDDINGThe drama began on Monday, September 19, as Stroh shared a TikTok to air out their alleged year-long romance. She went on to show messages the two exchanged, which included Levine telling her...
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs

The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
Us Weekly

Adam Levine’s Candid Quotes About Behati Prinsloo, Marriage Before Cheating Allegations: ‘She Makes Me the Best Person I Can Be’

Love is a winding road. Adam Levine has been vocal about his “promiscuous” past and how wife Behati Prinsloo changed him for the better — even after being accused in September 2022 of cheating on the model. The Maroon 5 frontman was first linked to the Victoria’s Secret model in May 2012 following a relationship […]
digitalspy.com

The Voice US's Adam Levine responds to affair allegations

Former The Voice US coach Adam Levine has responded to allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo. Levine, the frontman of rock group Maroon 5, was accused of having a year-long affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh in a Tik Tok video she posted earlier this week. Stroh shared...
People

Adam Levine Denies Having an Affair but Admits He 'Crossed the Line' After Cheating Accusations

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo, who married in July 2014, are expecting their third child together Adam Levine is breaking his silence after he was publicly accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo, his pregnant wife of eight years. The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, posted to Instagram on Tuesday morning: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I...
HelloGiggles

Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal Leads to Baby Name Drama

Most people can recognize Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s voice from any number of the band’s biggest hits, but right now, the voice of Sumner Stroh is ringing in our ears. The 23-year old social media influencer with over 386,500 followers on TikTok has recently made several allegations in a new video, exposing to the world what looks to be a torrid affair with the celebrity coach from The Voice.
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

