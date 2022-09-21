See a three-legged alligator show her maternal instinct — with her jaws — in Florida

A three-legged mama alligator slowly but surely got the job done at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Florida, earlier this month.

Local wildlife enthusiast Owen Lauer documented the limping reptile carrying her babies gingerly in her mouth to the water through the swamp.

The nature photographer posted the video on his YouTube channel, Living with Gators.

Using a spiffy GoPro camera, Lauer shoots the alligator in its habitat, shortly after giving birth.

“She’s missing an arm,” a man whispers off camera.

“Yeah,” another man responds quietly.

In the eight-minute clip, the alligator appears to be moving its massive jaws. A little, squiggly tail can be spotted through mom’s jagged teeth.

But know that the animal is not eating her own. She’s actually preparing to transport her hatchlings from the nest to the water by placing them in her mouth one by one, a natural instinct that does not harm her young, according to National Geographic.

Little ones also often take a ride on their mother’s back to get from A to B.

The photographer manages to capture this sweet meets serene maternal moment while birds are chirping and insects clicking and buzzing away.

Wait for it: In the clip’s last few seconds, Mom, a little off kilter thanks to her three legs, waddles away.

The video ends with Lauer tells his followers not to do as he does.

“Caution: Alligators are dangerous animals and you should never approach one unless you’re a licensed professional. Always keep a safe distance.” (Got it!)

Addendum: Alligators are not born with three legs. It was likely attacked by another, larger one .