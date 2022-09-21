It was mostly calm for first responders on Friday in Indiana County, but there were still some incidents of note. Aside from a vehicle accident that was reported 6:27 AM on Route 422 in Armstrong Township, the only other accident reported was a crash on Pickering Run Road in Grant Township at 11:18 AM. Marion Center and Commodore Fire Departments were dispatched at the time. Marion Center fire officials said on their Facebook Page that the crash was near the intersection with Deckers Point Road as a car crashed into a tree. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Indiana County 911. State Police were also on the scene, and they have not yet released information on the crash.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO