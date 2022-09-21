Read full article on original website
The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Get ready NFC North fans! A battle between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings will take place in the North Star State in what should be an entertaining battle! Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Lions-Vikings prediction and pick will be made. Coming into Week 3...
Lions-Vikings Key Matchups
Will Ragatz of Inside The Vikings answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions' Week 3 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.
Lions' Offense Dominating, Capable of Much More
Read more on how the Detroit Lions' offense is flourishing in year No. 2 with Jared Goff.
Michigan State vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Minnesota 3-0; Michigan State 2-1 The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.
