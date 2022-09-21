ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins' Week 2 struggles

To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
EAST LANSING, MI
NBA Analysis Network

Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B/R suggests Sixers look into acquiring guard Alec Burks from Pistons

At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have a pretty solid roster as they head into training camp on Tuesday, but there can always be an upgrade made everywhere. Considering the Sixers are led by Daryl Morey, who is always actively looking for more upgrades to the roster, one can assume that Philadelphia will be in the running for a lot of moves. They did a lot of heavy lifting over the summer with the additions of PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House Jr., but there can always be more.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Minnesota 3-0; Michigan State 2-1 The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.
EAST LANSING, MI
Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

