uams.edu
UAMS, Southern Pharmacy of Arkansas, AFMC Partner to Provide Community Health Workers in Mississippi County
Sept. 23, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Jennifer McGinnis and Jennifer Whitfield were hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Southern Pharmacy of Arkansas and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) to help people in Mississippi County navigate the health care system. As...
uams.edu
UAMS, Arkansas Rural Health Partnership Partner to Provide Community Health Workers in Monroe County
Sept. 23, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Gracelyn Caplener, Ashtyn Mullinax and Lauren Turner were hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Rural Health Partnership to help people in Monroe County navigate the health care system. As embedded community health workers,...
uams.edu
UAMS, College Hill Drug & Medical Partner to Provide Community Health Worker in Miller County
Sept. 23, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Roniesha Dunn was hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and College Hill Drug & Medical to help people in Miller County navigate the health care system. As an embedded community health worker, Dunn is available...
uams.edu
UAMS Study Finds Pandemic Limited Physical Activity, Nutrition Access for Arkansans with Diabetes
Sept. 22, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — COVID-19 changed how Arkansans with diabetes manage their illness, especially during the height of the pandemic when stay-at-home orders were intensified, according to a study led by researchers at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) Office of Community Health & Research. The...
uams.edu
UAMS Vascular Laboratories Receive Three-Year Accreditation for Vascular Testing
Sept. 21, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) vascular laboratories were recently awarded three-year accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Vascular Testing, signifying that they have demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care and vascular testing. “IAC accreditation is a...
uams.edu
White Coats Symbolize New Beginnings for College of Pharmacy Class of 2026
Sept. 22, 2022 | Members of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) College of Pharmacy (COP) Class of 2026 received their white coats in a ceremony Friday, Sept. 9, marking the beginning of their journey in pharmacy school. The event, held at Connor Performing Arts Center at...
uams.edu
Gittens Reflects on Progress in Annual State of Diversity Address
Sept. 21, 2022 | Brian Gittens, Ed.D., used his fourth annual State of Diversity address to reflect on efforts by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to foster a more inclusive campus. “If I had to use just one word to describe the state of our diversity, I...
FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
Happening this weekend in central Arkansas: Spa-Con, festivals, food competitions & comedy shows
Fall is officially here, which means it’s a good time to enjoy the weather and attend upcoming activities happening in central Arkansas this weekend
onlyinark.com
Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff
I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
KATV
FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
“What is going on?” Watson Chapel fake threats make students anxious
Back to back Fridays, Watson Chapel High School and Junior High students have stopped learning and started hiding due to potentially deadly threats.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
fox16.com
Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more
JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
Pine Bluff creates anti-violence position to help make the city safer
A new position created to push back violence in Pine Bluff is looking for applicants after the city council approved half a million dollars over the next five years for the job.
onlyinark.com
Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas
Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
Family of man killed on John Barrow Road looks back on heartbreaking night
A weekend of violence leaves a Central Arkansas family without their loved one.
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
