Little Rock, AR

City
Little Rock, AR
City
Winthrop, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
uams.edu

UAMS Vascular Laboratories Receive Three-Year Accreditation for Vascular Testing

Sept. 21, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) vascular laboratories were recently awarded three-year accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Vascular Testing, signifying that they have demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care and vascular testing. “IAC accreditation is a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff

I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more

JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
BEEBE, AR
onlyinark.com

Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas

Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]

