Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Earth, Wind & Fire Songwriter Says September 21 Date In ‘September’ Has ‘No Significance’
Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1978 No. 1 hit, “September” is still heavily played today, especially during this time of year. But perhaps not every detail about it is common knowledge. Since its release, September 21 has become an unofficial celebration of the legendary R&B/Soul group, however why...
An asteroid the size of an airplane will buzz past Earth this week
An asteroid over 120 feet in diameter will pass by Earth this week. The asteroid, which is considered a potentially hazardous asteroid, won’t come close to impacting our planet. However, NASA still keeps track of it due to its size and speed. It’s expected to speed past the Earth at around six miles per second on September 15.
NPR
A review of Space Force's new anthem, 'Semper Supra'
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Singing) March along, sing our song with the Army of the free. UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #2: (Singing, inaudible). UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #3: (Singing) Off we go into the wild blue yonder, climbing high into the sun. SHAPIRO: ...A song. Those were the official songs for some of the other...
Sunspot that turned away from Earth is returning bigger and angrier, warn scientists
In another week, the sunspot might be staring right at us
RELATED PEOPLE
How many meteorites hit Earth every year?
Earth is constantly showered by space rocks, but how many of these actually land on Earth's surface?
NPR
You could get paid $50,000 to move to Iceland and enjoy life
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. How'd you like to earn 50,000 bucks for just enjoying life? The Icelandic yogurt company Siggi says it'll pay someone to move to Iceland. You'd run the business' social media accounts and experience Iceland's new four-day workweek. Now, to qualify, you'd need to be a solid writer, a pretty good photographer, have a valid passport. And perhaps most importantly, you must want to live a simple life and enjoy nature. It's MORNING EDITION.
CNET
NASA Is About to Deliberately Crash the DART Probe Into an Asteroid: What to Know
NASA's deep space exploration robots are marvels of engineering that are often built to last. You have the Voyager probes, at the end of the solar system, still operating decades after launch. The Parker Solar Probe, dancing around the sun, sports an epic heat shields that'll keep it operating for years. And Lucy, though it has had some issues, is on a mission to visit a handful of space rocks over the next 12 years.
NPR
Jonathan Rockefeller brings Sesame Street to life Off-Broadway
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Gabrielle, singing) Put your hand on your belly, belly, if you're nervous and your legs are like jelly. Breathe in through your nose. Look - your belly grows. And out your mouth a breath goes. INSKEEP: Maybe adults could use that too. The song "Belly Breathe"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Jeopardy! contestant gets a second chance at the grand prize
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A "Jeopardy!" contestant got a second shot at becoming a champion and it only took 50 years. Martha Bath had her first go at it in 1972 and went home with a consolation prize of 40 bucks and a sweet set of encyclopedias, which she still has. In her return to the game this week, she's won over $30,000. As the great Aaliyah used to sing, if at first you don't succeed, then dust yourself off and try again.
NPR
Southwest flight gives passengers ukulele lessons
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you get on an airplane, are you the kind of person who would like to put on noise-canceling headphones and pop a melatonin? Or would you prefer to play a ukulele alongside fellow passengers? People on a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were surprised with a free ukulele and in-flight lesson. No word on how this affected alcohol sales to the people who were not playing. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
'Sidney' is a look at an actor who pioneered a vision of racial equality in Hollywood
Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, directed by Reginald Hudlin and supported by Poitier's surviving family, Apple TV+'s documentary Sidney details the life of actor-director-activist Sidney Poitier. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The life of pioneering actor, director and activist Sidney Poitier is explored in a new documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey...
NPR
Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland
Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
In Puerto Rico, people rush to eat and share avocados knocked off trees by hurricane
Hurricane Fiona knocked many of Puerto Rico's avocados off their trees. In the days since the storm, everywhere you go, people are scrambling to eat and give away avocados before they rot. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Hurricane Fiona pummeled Puerto Rico last weekend, many of the island's avocado trees lost...
NPR
Actor Judy Greer on 'Reboot' — and why are there so many TV reboots, anyway?
We talk TV REBOOTS. Guest host Elise Hu chats with Judy Greer about her role in the new Hulu series Reboot; her work as a comedic actress, and the state of television. Then, Elise talks with Daniel Herbert, associate professor of film and TV at the University of Michigan and co-editor of the book Film Reboots, about why so many old shows are being remade now. Plus, a special reboot-themed "Who Said That!" with Rob Pearlstein, co-executive producer and writer of the CBS MacGyver reboot (note: Rob is also Elise's partner) and his sister Joanna Pearlstein, opinion editor at The New York Times.
NPR
The world's biggest digital camera is almost ready to be installed on its telescope
Technicians are putting the final touches on the world's largest digital camera at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. The camera will be sent to Chile and installed on a telescope in the Andes. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The world's largest digital camera is nearly complete. Scientists expect exciting discoveries once...
You Can Watch NASA Crash A Satellite Into An Asteroid Live On Monday
If you’ve seen Armageddon then you know that scientists don’t really have a great plan in case an asteroid is headed for earth. Of course that was just a movie, but the possibility is real, and there should at least be a basic plan in place. And NASA has been working to have a plan ready just in case. One of the plans they’re trying is to actually crash a satellite into an asteroid to see how much, if at all, it can be deflected and knocked off course. And that’s happening this coming Monday, September 26th, 2022!
Comments / 0