Colorado State

Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland

Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
Encore: Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees

Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought and climate change and decades of fire suppression and cattle grazing. The trees' acorns have been a culinary resource for the Apache peoples in the region. And as Melissa Sevigny with member station KNAU reports, Apache tribes are leading an initiative to try to save them.
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home

LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word "dystopian." But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
