Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale

Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner

The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner. SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The...
