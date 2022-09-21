Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Yardbarker
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Steve Kerr doubles down on defense of Robert Sarver over racism allegations
Separate investigations into his alleged workplace misconduct confirmed that Robert Sarver repeated the n-word on multiple occasions. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, though, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr maintains he never saw any behavior from the disgraced owner that could he construed as racist. Doubling down on...
10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise
Take a look at 10 Black business owners who we think have the drive, energy, knowledge and, yes, affluence to run the Phoenix Suns franchise.
Will Jae Crowder start training camp with Phoenix Suns? His '99 WON'T BE THERE' deleted tweet brings doubt
Chris Paul usually calls Jae Crowder "9-9" as his Phoenix Suns teammate wears that unique jersey number. Crowder called himself the same thing quoting a tweet about training camp that suggests he'll be absent from it. "99 WONT BE THERE!" The Republic story that was tweeted, which he reacted to,...
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
NBA failed victims of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's harassment
By agreeing to sell his franchises, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver may be attempting to absolve the NBA of its own grave miscarriage of justice, so we should be reminded that none of this would be happening without the bravery of people who risked their livelihood in order to bring his offenses to light.
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale
Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
Sarver Criticized for Statement About Sale of Mercury, Suns
The NBA and WNBA owner cited an “unforgiving climate” in his decision to sell the teams.
Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner
The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner. SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The...
