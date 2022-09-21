ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno.

In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius) and could approach 100 degrees F (38 C) in Las Vegas by the weekend.

Nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday in the northern Sierra, including .97 inch (2.5 centimeters) at Susanville, California and .86 (2.2 cm) at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village.

A half-inch fell in west Reno. Only .07 inch (.18 cm) was recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it broke the old record for the date of .05 (0.13 cm) set in 1944, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures in Reno and Tahoe were expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s F (teens C). Slushy snow was possible in the upper elevations around Mount Rose between Reno and Tahoe, the weather service said.

Highs in the lower 90s F (lower 30s C) were forecast through the week in Las Vegas where the mercury reached 95 F (35 C) on Tuesday and could approach triple digits (38 C) by the weekend.

The latest 100-degree (38 C) day ever recorded in the fall in Las Vegas was Oct. 4 in 1947. On average, Las Vegas is done with 100-degree days by Sept. 18.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
City
Incline Village, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

New York in October, now with limited seating! | Reno Memo

Get the Reno Memo in your inbox! Sign up at therenomemo.com.  Ah, New York at Halloweentime ... the traditional Pumpkincracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center ... the giant bowl of candy in Rockefeller Plaza, where the mayor himself hands out candy and says things like, "ooh, what are you supposed to be? So scary!" And the weather! Not so hot as to accentuate the sidewalk pee smell, but not so cold as to freeze it into a slipping hazard. ...
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

Top 5: Most Dangerous Intersections In Las Vegas

What are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas? The reason we bring this is up is because being the first day of fall: Remember to slow down and be a little more careful on the roads because there tend to be more CAR CRASHES today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show pointed out to those driving to work to be a bit more careful driving to and from work today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Southern Nevada#Sierra
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
KOMO News

3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes western Washington coast early Friday

SEATTLE — An early Thursday morning earthquake shook the western Washington coast. The USGS recorded the earthquake at 3.5 on the Richter Scale. It reportedly started to shake about 26 kilometers northwest of Forks, Washington at 7:41 a.m. in the Pacific. Although some directly on the coast or in...
FORKS, WA
Thrillist

Wipe Your Calendar for the Virginia City Outhouse Races

You’re on a trip to the typically sedate Virginia City, a gold rush town which sprung up in Western Nevada thanks to a gigantic discovery of silver–AKA the Comstock Lode. Maybe you’re hoping to visit an abandoned mine, sip a tipple in a haunted pub, clomp down wooden boardwalks flanked by charming 19th century facades, or stop in the Mark Twain museum, housed in the former newspaper office where the writer cut his teeth. Sure, that would be nice.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cityoffernley.org

NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd

As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
FERNLEY, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
53K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy