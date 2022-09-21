Read full article on original website
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
9-year-old attacked by brown bear in Alaska recovering at Harborview
Alaska, U.S.— A 9-year old boy mauled by a grizzly bear in Alaska is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A spokesperson with the hospital says the boy underwent a procedure Wednesday and says he is stable. Alaska State Troopers say on Tuesday the boy and a...
Dramatic video shows train plow into Colorado police car with woman handcuffed in back seat
Dramatic police video shows the moment a freight train struck a police patrol vehicle with a 20-year-old woman handcuffed in the back seat. CBS Colorado reports the Fort Lupton Police Department provided the station with 8 minutes of edited video from the incident. Reporter Dillon Thomas tweeted an edited excerpt...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
koamnewsnow.com
AHA News: Waiting For Takeoff, Her Heart Stopped. Flight Attendants Came to the Rescue.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — Vonnie Gaither hated leaving a reunion of extended family in Baltimore. Still, she had to tear herself away to start the trek back home to Anchorage, Alaska. Her flight from Baltimore to Salt Lake City was uneventful. After boarding the...
911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
CBS News
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
ST. PETERSBURG - A Florida sheriff's deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was struck and killed by a worker operating a front-end loader. Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the incident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
North Dakota driver charged with fatally striking teenager says he purposely hit the teen after a political argument
A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry early Sunday. The driver accused...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Western Alaskans face the loss of subsistence food, gear and property....
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native veterans who served during the Vietnam era may be eligible for free land
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bureau of Land Management is trying to contact more than 600 Native veterans or their family members who are eligible for the Alaska Native Veteran Program of 2019, according to program manager Candy Grimes. The program allows eligible vets, or their heirs, who served sometime...
ktoo.org
Alaska has the highest rate of women killed by men in the nation for the 7th year in a row
Alaska has the highest homicide rate in the nation for women killed by men — for the seventh year in a row. The state has been first or second on that list for a decade. That’s according to a report released Tuesday from the Violence Policy Center, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that advocates for gun control.
17-year-old suspect identified in shooting deaths of 2 teenagers in North Carolina
A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release.
Woman accused of shoving her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan is denied bail
A suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive, officials said. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder...
alaskasnewssource.com
State defense forces called into action following remnants of Merbok
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of Joint Task Force Alaska have been called into action to assist residents with the next stage of recovery from the destruction caused by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The task force is composed of more than 120 members of Alaska’s Air and Army National...
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
A 3,000-year-old canoe has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake: "Truly incredible"
A 3,000-year-old canoe has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced Thursday. The canoe dates back to 1000 B.C., making it the oldest ever discovered in the Great Lakes region by about 1,000 years. The discovery in Madison's Lake Mendota comes less than a year after...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police search for missing student near Service High School
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Updated: 8 hours ago. Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Anchorage man accused...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
