FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
According to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz are signing Micah Potter to a two-way contract. He played in three games for the Detroit Pistons last season.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring 7-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
Chris Paul usually calls Jae Crowder "9-9" as his Phoenix Suns teammate wears that unique jersey number. Crowder called himself the same thing quoting a tweet about training camp that suggests he'll be absent from it. "99 WONT BE THERE!" The Republic story that was tweeted, which he reacted to,...
CLEVELAND — The first act of teamwork from the Cavaliers’ new backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland came four days before training camp. Mitchell and Garland served as Dawg Pound captains for Thursday’s night’s nationally televised game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. The duo followed the lead of...
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for his role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff, sources told ESPN on Thursday. The relationship is considered a violation of the organization's guidelines, and the proposed penalty for...
The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is out until at least Oct. 3.
The San Antonio Spurs announced the hiring of former WNBA star Candice Dupree as a player development coach on Friday. Dupree, 38, was a seven-time All-Star and a 2014 league champion during a 16-year career with five teams (2006-21). She ranks fifth on the WNBA's career chart in points (6,895)...
The New York Knicks are still looking for a star to add to the roster, but OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely has too high of a price tag.
NBArank is back for its 12th season counting down the best players in the league. Where are MVP candidates such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic? What about rookies and young stars ready to take the leap into the upper tier of NBA players?. To get...
