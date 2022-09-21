Read full article on original website
No. 7 Duke Holds Off Boston College 1-0 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. – Seventh-ranked Duke scored early in the second half and held off Boston College for a 1-0 ACC victory on Saturday night at Koskinen Stadium. The Eagles dropped to 2-3-3 (0-2-1 ACC) while the Blue Devils remained unbeaten at 6-0-1 (2-0-1 ACC). Following a scoreless first half,...
Margo Carlin's Early Score Rallies Eagles Past Blue Devils
Box Score DURHAM, N.C. -- The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (5-4, 2-0), took down the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (4-5, 0-2) on Friday night, extending their win streak to three with a 1-0 victory. The win pushes the Eagles to 2-0 in the ACC, with two quality wins over top-20 conference opponents.
Boston College Earns Season-Opening Win Over Franklin Pierce
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The #15/14 Boston College women's hockey team skated to a season-opening 4-1 victory over Franklin Pierce on Saturday afternoon at Kelley Rink. A scoreless first period gave way to the teams trading goals in the middle frame, with Cayla Barnes scoring for BC in her return to the Heights, to head into the third period knotted at 1-1. The Eagles then scored three unanswered for the win, with Kate Ham's first career score standing up to be the game-winning goal.
