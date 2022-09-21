CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The #15/14 Boston College women's hockey team skated to a season-opening 4-1 victory over Franklin Pierce on Saturday afternoon at Kelley Rink. A scoreless first period gave way to the teams trading goals in the middle frame, with Cayla Barnes scoring for BC in her return to the Heights, to head into the third period knotted at 1-1. The Eagles then scored three unanswered for the win, with Kate Ham's first career score standing up to be the game-winning goal.

RINDGE, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO