Read full article on original website
Related
The Voice Preview: Contestant Andrew Igbokidi Wows the Judges With Billie Eilish Cover
Watch: The Voice Coaches Share Tactics for New Season. The competition on The Voice is hotter than ever. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and first-timer Camila Cabello have begun to assemble their teams on season 22 of the NBC series. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 26 blind auditions, they each find the kind of singer they're looking for in contestant Andrew Igbokidi.
Former teen pop star Greyson Chance claims ‘manipulative’ Ellen DeGeneres ‘controlled’ then ‘abandoned’ him
Former teen pop star Greyson Chance has claimed that he was “controlled” then “completely abandoned” by Ellen DeGeneres after she made him a star. Chance was just 12 years old when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after a video of him singing Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” went viral online in 2010.
Woman Confused Why Husband Keeps Spelling Their Son’s Name Wrong Months After Birth
A woman is confused why her husband has been misspelling their son's name for five months. On Reddit, the frustrated new mom took explained that not only has her husband been misspelling it, but so have his friends. "My son’s name is Isaac. He is 5 months old. I’ve been...
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
RELATED PEOPLE
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo
The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’
The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Sumner Stroh Accuses Adam Levine of Cheating on Wife Behati Prinsloo and Leaks Alleged Instagram DMs
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been accused of having an affair with a woman named Sumner Stroh after the Instagram model posted their alleged DMs in a TikTok video on Monday, September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Viral child star Greyson Chance says 'manipulative' Ellen DeGeneres 'completely abandoned' him after he appeared on her show
Child star Greyson Chance said Ellen DeGeneres "completely abandoned" him after his music started underperforming. He told Rolling Stone that she was previously very controlling over him and his career. The TV host discovered Chance in 2010 after a video of him singing and playing piano went viral.
Britney Spears Looks To Settle With Her Father And Tri Star Over Financial Dispute
Back in 2008, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker Britney Spears was involuntarily placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M. Wallet. Conservatorship is used to assume legal guardianship over another adult and is typically used when families need help dealing with that person's increasing medical, financial and mental health issues.
NYLON
Adam Levine Denies Affair With Instagram Model Sumner Stroh
Adam Levine is scrambling to defend himself after being accused of having an affair with the Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a TikTok posted on Monday, September 19th, Stroh claimed she was having a romantic relationship with the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to Victoria's Secret Behati Prinsloo. However, in an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday, Levine said her allegations are not entirely true.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adam Levine Once Said He Wanted '100 Kids' With Wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine once said he wanted to have 100 kids with his wife Behati Prinsloo, who he has been accused of cheating on. The Maroon 5 front man has been caught in the middle of a cheating scandal and he and his wife's relationship is now in the spotlight. On...
Son Sends Dad Father’s Day Card Informing Him Mom Could Leave Him ‘At Any Moment’ (PHOTO)
Twitter was left in stitches after a user shared a brutally honest Father's Day card their brother once gave to their dad. In the card, the son issued a warning to his dad, letting him know that their mom could walk out the door when he least expected it if the dad didn't get his act together.
Narcity
A Canadian Influencer Says Adam Levine Tried To Slide Into Her DMs & She Has Receipts
A Quebec influencer says that Adam Levine contacted her on Instagram — the latest in a string of claims from Instagram models that the married singer sent them inappropriate DMs. Instagram personality and swimwear designer Elisabeth Rioux claimed in a series of Instagram stories this week that the Maroon...
Woman Devastated After Daughter Saves Dad’s New Girlfriend as ‘Mum’ in Her Phone
A mother was left absolutely gutted after she picked up her daughter's phone and saw a notification she wasn't expecting. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman shared she noticed her daughter had received texts from a person listed under her contacts as "Mum." It wasn't her though, but rather her ex's new girlfriend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adam Levine’s cringey display of life imitating art makes Behati Prinsloo the new Keira Knightley
For those paying attention to the unsavory news surrounding Adam Levine, it’s understandable if the whole ordeal feels a tad… familiar. In 2013 Levine made his big-screen debut in Begin Again, a romantic musical comedy starring himself, Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Hailee Steinfeld, and James Corden. In the film, Levine plays a young musician named Dave who finally achieves fame and fortune, and coincidentally ends up cheating on his girlfriend (Knightley), by having an affair with his production assistant.
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
startattle.com
Brayden Lape The Voice 2022 Audition “This Town” Niall Horan, Season 22
Brayden Lape performs “This Town” by Niall Horan, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Brayden Lape performs Niall Horan’s “This Town” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Brayden Lape The Voice Audition. Contestant: Brayden Lape. Age: 16. Hometown: Grass Lake, Michigan.
Eminem Earns First No. 1 Song on Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart
Eminem is back on top of a Billboard chart. However, this time the rap god has earned his first ever No. 1 song on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Last week, Billboard announced its updated chart rankings. DJ Khaled's "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Em and Kanye West has peaked at the top spot on the Hot Christian Songs chart, giving Eminem his first hit on the non-secular list. The irony of Shady appearing on a Christian songs list was not lost on people who commented on the revelation on Twitter.
PopCrush
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0