ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Hell#Princes#Tiktok Using A Song#Swedish
Mary Duncan

Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
insideedition.com

Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll

A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Regal Horned Lizard Caught on Camera Shooting Blood Out of Its Eyes

In this insane viral footage posted to Twitter, a regal horned lizard is filmed shooting blood out of its eyes in a stream aimed at a predator. Plenty of animals have weird defense mechanisms: skunks are known to spray gross fumes, pufferfish puff up, some octopuses spray ink, and some snakes spit venom. However, nothing seems as strange as the regal horned lizard’s defense mechanism.
ANIMALS
pawesome.net

German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby

Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Men were tested on their knowledge of female anatomy and failed hilariously

This article originally appeared on 01.14.22 When Jimmy Kimmel takes to the street, you know you’re in for a good laugh at just how little we actually know about, well, seemingly anything. That goes for anatomy too. In this case, female anatomy. In a segment called “What Do You Know About The Female Body?” men try—and hilariously fail—to answer even the most basic questions, like “does a female have one uterus, or two?” much to the amazement of some of their female partners.
ENTERTAINMENT
PopCrush

PopCrush

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy