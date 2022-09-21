Read full article on original website
‘The Lady In the Yellow Dress’ Captures Millions of Hearts On TikTok While She Searches For Her Boo
The good samaritans of TikTok are rallying together using hashtags and videos to help a woman find her ex-bae — but it’s all in good fun. The lady in the yellow/green dress is what they call her and she is boldly determined and on a mission to find her boo and make us laugh along the way.
Lorde’s Sister Indy Yelich Draws ‘Melodrama’ Comparisons With Debut Single ‘Threads’: LISTEN
Musical talent must run in Lorde's family. The singer's younger sister Indy Yelich finally released her debut solo single, "Threads," drawing a few comparisons to her Grammy-winning big sis in the process. After previously teasing the track online, the up-and-coming singer shared the single in full Thursday (Sept. 15). The...
People are pairing cursed photos of their pets with Ghost's Satanic symphony Year Zero and the Internet can't look away
Ghost are the stars of a new trend on TikTok as a cover of Year Zero goes viral along with videos of creepy pets
Mini Dachshund's Adorable Obsession With a Chicken Is Too Cute to Miss
You never know who your pup is going to befriend. It might be a child on the playground, the mailman, or even another animal. The latter is the exact scenario that one mini-Dachshund found herself in when she met a chicken — and now her owner is calling her "obsessed."
Woman Confused Why Husband Keeps Spelling Their Son’s Name Wrong Months After Birth
A woman is confused why her husband has been misspelling their son's name for five months. On Reddit, the frustrated new mom took explained that not only has her husband been misspelling it, but so have his friends. "My son’s name is Isaac. He is 5 months old. I’ve been...
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
Mom Encourages Her Young Daughter To Approach A Moose In Rocky Mountain National Park
Oh my, it just don’t stop. These people… they need to be smarter because I’m almost tired of seeing it. These videos aren’t even funny anymore, especially when that’s an innocent kid an adult is allowing and probably encouraging to enter into the most dangerous situation that any person can in the woods.
Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
Huskies 'Mad' Over Not Being Allowed on Bed Has Internet in Stitches
The seemingly well-behaved dogs were heard howling away, appearing to be unhappy with the "new arrangement" in a viral video.
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
WATCH: Pregnant Otter Steals Surfer’s Board, Leads to Hilarious Stand-Off
Earlier this week, a surfer off the coast of California had an unexpected encounter with a sea otter as it amusingly commandeered his surfboard. Bystanders on the shore captured footage of the hilarious stand-off between the otter on top of the surfboard and the surfer treading water in the ocean. Now, the video of the encounter is going viral online.
Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll
A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
WATCH: Regal Horned Lizard Caught on Camera Shooting Blood Out of Its Eyes
In this insane viral footage posted to Twitter, a regal horned lizard is filmed shooting blood out of its eyes in a stream aimed at a predator. Plenty of animals have weird defense mechanisms: skunks are known to spray gross fumes, pufferfish puff up, some octopuses spray ink, and some snakes spit venom. However, nothing seems as strange as the regal horned lizard’s defense mechanism.
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
Woman Claims Maintenance Man Sat on Couch, Drank Her Wine ‘Out the Bottle’ When She Wasn’t Home (VIDEO)
A woman went viral on Twitter after she seemingly caught her maintenance man boldly drinking on the job while servicing her apartment. Unbeknownst to him, he was being filmed by a home security camera at the time. Sharing her story on social media, Chanel, a.k.a. @_iAdoreNelly on Twitter, warned others...
German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby
Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
Men were tested on their knowledge of female anatomy and failed hilariously
This article originally appeared on 01.14.22 When Jimmy Kimmel takes to the street, you know you’re in for a good laugh at just how little we actually know about, well, seemingly anything. That goes for anatomy too. In this case, female anatomy. In a segment called “What Do You Know About The Female Body?” men try—and hilariously fail—to answer even the most basic questions, like “does a female have one uterus, or two?” much to the amazement of some of their female partners.
Dog Thrown from Speeding Truck Survives and Finds a Forever Home: She's 'Really Happy Here'
Freya the dog, who survived being thrown from a truck traveling at 50 mph, has found happiness and learned to wag her tail again. A loving family recently adopted Freya the terrier after learning of the canine's brutal abandonment in January. The 18-month-old dog's previous owner threw her out the window of a speeding vehicle and left her on the road in Kent, England.
