Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon

wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
lakenormanpublications.com
High-speed chase of Statesville shooting suspects ends in Mecklenburg County
A high-speed chase that started in Iredell County ended with a crash and arrest in north Charlotte Thursday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77, but upon locating it, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and deputies were notified the vehicle was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.
WXII 12
High Point police find narcotics, weapons during search, two arrested
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people arrested after narcotics were found during a search, officials said. The High Point Police Department received information about a person selling narcotics out of a home and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte man ordered held without bond after pursuit
A Charlotte man is being held without bond after leading deputies on a chase Thursday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. He is also facing charges in connection with a shooting in Statesville on Thursday morning. A passenger in his vehicle was charged with firing the shot that wounded one person on Vernon Lane.
Man arrested for having gun at HPU, warrants show
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto High Point University campus. Warrants show that Brian Lee Troxel, 54, of Trinity, was arrested on a count of having a gun on educational property. Warrants identify it as a 40 caliber Beretta. Police reports indicate that he was […]
Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say
A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
fox46.com
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in Lincoln County, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man Mooresville Police accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June...
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
Crash involving school bus reported in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews with the Winston-Salem Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus, according to a WSFD social media post. The crash happened on Friday afternoon at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue. There is no word on injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Shots fired during parking lot fight leaves woman hurt, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A parking lot fight ends with shots fired, leaving one woman hurt in Winston-Salem on Thursday night. Just before 9 p.m., a fight in a parking lot on Bethabara Pointe Circle was reported. Officers responded to the area but didn't find anyone involved in the fight.
Cow causes multi-vehicle crash in North Carolina, 1 seriously injured, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 9:21 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on US 29 near US 311 in Randolph County. A 62-year-old Thomasville man, a 27-year-old Greensboro driver and a […]
2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
21-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in Conover collision, troopers say
CONOVER, N.C. — A 21-year-old man riding a Harley-Davidson was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck pulled out of a driveway in Conover and collided with the motorcycle, troopers said. The deadly crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Gregory Allen Propst died at the...
Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
Holy cow! Multiple cars hit a cow wandering in the roadway
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to several car crashes after a cow was found walking the highway on Wednesday night. The multiple crashes took place on US-29 near US-311 around 9:20 p.m. in Randolph County. Officials said the drivers were unable to avoid running into...
ourdavie.com
Man arrested after impersonating officer, stealing medications
A man pretending to be a sheriff’s detective ran away with a victim’s medication before being caught last week. On Sept. 7 at 8:07 p.m., Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Dutchman’s Trail in Mocksville, to a reported larceny. The victim reported a young male came to the door and knocked, and the male stated he worked for the sheriff’s office and was a detective. “The male stated that he needed to verify the name on the victim’s medicine bottle and the male took the medicine bottle and ran off,” said Chief Deputy Brian Jacobs.
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
1 in custody after deadly shooting near east Charlotte arcade, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot and killed Friday afternoon in east Charlotte, MEDIC said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Albemarle Road near Farm Pond Lane, where several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and crime scene tape could be seen. The investigation appeared to be focused...
4 tractor-trailer pile-up on I-85 N sends one to a hospital in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Only one out of five lanes are open in Interstate 85 North in Davidson County following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. North Carolina Highway Patrol said four tractor-trailers were involved in the crash and one of the drivers...
